More suspicious voting data arise in Virginia

There are many questions about the presidential election others have documented. Virginia would seem to have been solidly blue. Ms. Powell and others continue to insist they have evidence of something in the vote-counting in Virginia. To further my personal mission to examine some of the data myself, I applied the same formulas to the Virginia JSON data that I utilized on the Pennsylvania data.

My goal is to find additional items that need to be questioned and audited in any state with discrepancies. I have calculations now that allow me to extract the vote total, the percentages to each candidate, and the timestamp in the JSON file. I now have the ability to examine by hour or by minute the reported totals. In Virginia, I found some items that I have to question. I will continue to examine additional states throughout the weekend.

This is the first example of a data issue for Virginia. We see the vote totals decrease twice over the space of 18 minutes. The time stamps for the decrease are 05:12 and 05:30. (Remember, this is the UTC time reported in the JSON files used by the MSM.)

Date Hr Min Total Votes Trump Votes Biden Votes 11040507 3,572,807 1,643,491 1,872,151 11040512 3,199,165 1,605,981 1,541,998 11040526 3,782,386 1,758,809 1,963,058 11040530 3,390,813 1,678,452 1,654,717 11040538 3,439,609 1,699,167 1,685,408 11040542 3,441,979 1,700,338 1,686,570 11040543 3,442,999 1,700,842 1,687,070 11040558 3,488,507 1,709,368 1,719,834 11040634 3,498,592 1,717,809 1,724,806 11040717 3,894,363 1,795,301 2,032,857 11040900 4,157,392 1,862,512 2,224,205 11040959 4,311,711 1,927,335 2,315,389

What does this indicate? Of the first 3.6 million votes cast, 765,215, 19.3%, were removed from the total over the course of 18 minutes. I find it interesting that we reviewed something similar in the Pennsylvania analysis.

Another interesting item is that from 11040538 to 11040634, we see 107,779 votes counted in 56 minutes. I use this to establish a baseline. If we look ahead from 11040538 to 11040634, we observe that the pace picked up to 395,771 in 45 minutes. This translates into approximately 1,924 ballots per minute from 11040538 to 11040634, and then a sudden increase to 8,795 ballots per minute from 11040634 to 11040717. An increase of 4.5 times the baseline in the rate of counting is a fairly substantial burst in the pace of counting ballots so early in the morning.

Date Hr Min Total Votes New Ballots Trump Votes Biden Votes 11040717 3,894,363 395,771 77,492 308,051 11040900 4,157,392 263,029 67,211 191,348 658,800 144,703 499,399

The next item that we will examine is the insertion of votes back into the total. We document approximately 765,215 removed from the totals above; now we see in two sequential vote total reports 658,800 votes added back to the totals. And with these two ballot dumps, we see that the net result is a Biden vote increase of 354,696. I have to question the timing and the size of these reports.

It is hard for me to claim fraud with just these data. These data aren't just public output, and they are incomplete. For example, the actual vote totals are not in the file. We also don't know who is actually reporting the totals in this time period. We have to estimate the votes based on the specified percentages. I have questions about the vote total reporting that I believe should be examined by all parties to understand the final vote.

How could there be errors of this magnitude in reporting? How could 19.3% of the votes counted in the early hours of counting be removed from the total? Why were these votes removed? How did 395,771 votes get added back to the total at 4.5 times the per-minute rate of ballot-counting in the previous time segment? Are all Americans and, in particular, all Virginians entitled to an explanation? Yes.

This initial examination of the data has caused me at least three serious questions about Virginia that I think all Americans should be concerned about. I try to do my part by slicing the data and making it available. Please help continue to ask questions and spread the information.

Maker S. Mark (a pseudonym) is an active manager with 30 years experience in asking questions and solving problems in business I.T. and operations.

Image: Famartin via Wikimedia Commons.