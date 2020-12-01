Media coverage of election fraud

Sidney Powell and Rudy Giuliani have compiled hundreds, if not thousands, of affidavits from people swearing that they witnessed election fraud in the presidential election. In addition, Powell has affidavits from whistleblowers who admit they participated in the election fraud.

The Deep State media are unanimously claiming there is no evidence of election fraud. This is similar to their reporting that there were "mostly peaceful" demonstrations while fires were seen raging in the background. Why do they make assertions that are obviously false? Commentator Theodore Dalrymple may provide the answer.

In my study of communist societies, I came to the conclusion that the purpose of communist propaganda was not to persuade or convince, nor to inform, but to humiliate; and therefore, the less it corresponded to reality the better. When people are forced to remain silent when they are being told the most obvious lies, or even worse when they are forced to repeat the lies themselves, they lose once and for all their sense of probity. To assent to obvious lies is to co-operate with evil, and in some small way to become evil oneself. One's standing to resist anything is thus eroded, and even destroyed. A society of emasculated liars is easy to control. I think if you examine political correctness, it has the same effect and is intended to.

In spite of a flood of media reports that there was no election fraud, Rasmussen Reports polling company reports that 75 percent of Republicans surveyed believe that it is very likely that a second term was stolen from President Trump. In addition, 30 percent of Democrats polled believe the election was stolen. The constant repetition of the "no election fraud" meme appears to disprove Nazi propagandist Joseph Goebbels claim that "a lie told once remains a lie, but a lie told a thousand times becomes the truth."

Election fraud has also contributed to the public's loss of faith in our institutions. Those agencies relied upon to investigated crimes like voter fraud have shown themselves to be ineffective. Indeed, there is ample evidence that they have worked to cover up misdeeds. Richard Hopkins, a USPS employee, signed a sworn affidavit alleging ballot tampering and fraud. Hopkins was put on unpaid USPS leave for blowing the whistle on the backdating of ballots. He was visited by Agent Russell Strasser, from the USPS Office of the Inspector General, who attempted to have Hopkins change his story. Among Strasser's recorded statements were, "I am trying to twist you a little bit" and "I am scaring you here ..."

The FBI reportedly had Hunter Biden's laptop in October 2019. The bureau apparently did nothing with it.

Endless investigations of President Trump based on the flimsiest of evidence have received generous media coverage. Questionable behavior by Joe Biden is overlooked. Biden actually bragged about his interference in a Ukrainian criminal case that may have involved his son. Ukrainian prosecutor general Viktor Shokin was investigating Burisma Holdings, a company that allegedly gave over $3,000,000 to Hunter Biden. Biden is videotaped recalling how he threatened to withhold a billion dollars of aid if the prosecutor was not fired: "I said, 'you're not getting the billion' ... I looked at them and said, 'I'm leaving in six hours. If the prosecutor is not fired, you're not getting the money.' Well, son of a b----, he got fired."

If the present voter fraud is not thoroughly investigated and the guilty prosecuted, there will never be another honest election in the United States. The Deep State will determine who will be president. Government agencies that have not already been infiltrated by the Deep State will be completely dominated. Fundamental rights guaranteed by the Constitution will be suppressed.

John Dietrich is a freelance writer and the author of The Morgenthau Plan: Soviet Influence on American Postwar Policy (Algora Publishing). He has a Master of Arts degree in international relations from St. Mary's University. He is retired from the Defense Intelligence Agency and the Department of Homeland Security. He is featured on the BBC's program "Things We Forgot to Remember:" Morgenthau Plan and Post-War Germany.

Graphic credit: Nick Youngson Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 Unported license.