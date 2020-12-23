Joe Biden proclaims 'our darkest days are ahead of us'

"President-elect" Joe Biden, is constantly nattering on about light and darkness. Plagiarizing Peggy Noonan, Biden talked of shining cities and points of light throughout his presidential campaign:

Now that he's so-called 'president-elect,' he's focusing on just the 'darkness' part.

Here's how bad it is, according to Deadline Hollywood:

President-elect Joe Biden gave a sobering year-end message, particularly about the challenges remaining in the Covid-19 crisis and in the impact of the massive cyberattack on U.S. government agencies. Biden said that there was hope with a new vaccine, which he received on Monday, but that the virus is still raging out of control, with more than 3,000 deaths per day. “Here is the simple truth: Our darkest days in the battle against covid are ahead of us, not behind us. So we need to prepare ourselves, to steel our spines. As frustrating as it is to hear, it’s going to take patience, persistence and determination to beat this virus.”

This, from the guy who assured voters that, unlike President Trump, he'd be the one to get COVID under control.

Now that he's announcing that our darkest days are ahead of us, what he's saying is maybe not just yet.

What a way to start a "presidency," though. Biden heads into office on a miasma of electoral fraud and first thing he says ahead of it is that "our darkest days are ahead of us.

NSS. Sound like a successful presidency?

This, by the way, doesn't sound like the guy who demanded a national mask mandate for "not forever, just 100 days" as his response to COVID, and with that done, he'd git 'er all fixed, which is what he'd been saying on the campaign trail when he was half-heartedly trawling for votes.

Now he's saying that President Trump's supposed "failure to lead," in his words, "landed at my doorstep."

Anybody want to place money on the idea that Biden could have come up with an Operation Warp Speed? Or, sent naval ships to big city ports to relieve hospitals, all in record speed? Biden, of course, would spend a couple years consulting "the experts."

Imagine President Trump promising the American people that our darkest days are ahead of us?

Biden ladles them out, President Trump does not.

These, in fact, aren't exactly the words of a can-do guy. It's as if Biden actually wants COVID to last.

It suggests what anyone paying close attention to COVID and the election has always suspected: That Biden's "presidency" is going to be the presidency of permanent COVID. You've heard of 'permanent revolution' from the communist set? Biden's the president of 'permanent COVID.' That's the glue that will hold such a presidency together. For Joe, the more COVID, the better.

COVID, after all, has empowered blue-state governors and blue-city mayors with power beyond all of their wildest dreams. It's allowed public health officials to shut down the mighty U.S. economy, much to China's delight. It's allowed teachers unions to dump teaching and take a break with ZOOM, too bad if the science doesn't support their claims about kids spreading COVID or the kids stop showing up, commit suicide, lose chances to make friends, or flunk. It's made Democrat-donating billionaires, such as Jeff Bezos, very, very rich, sweeping out his bothersome upstart competition. Power's where it's at baby, and perpetuating it. Joe Biden is just the rickety vehicle to give it.

As for the rest of us, just slops and $600 gruel.

A powerful COVID lobby has emerged, COVID now, COVID forever, and too bad about all the lost small businesses. Above all, it enables Biden, who was never elected honestly, to cast all blame for his coming failures, (premised on the hard fact that he's the man the voters wanted), on President Trump, who may well be his opponent in 2024. He'll spend the rest of his presidency not just perpetuating COVID, but blaming President Trump, which is the sort of thing he would have learned at President Obama's knee, given the years he spent Blaming Bush, his predecessor.

No wonder he's begun doing this. Running against the Trump record can only leave Joe shriveled, small, faily, and puppety.

The hard fact remains: Trump's the candidate of light and success. Biden's the fraudulently elected president whose main tropeis yakking about darkness. And nobody likes darkness, nobody votes for it, but here we are.

But with Biden in the saddle, there's one cold dish of comfort -- what he said is true -- not of COVID, but of his presidncy. With a Biden presidency and all its bad and socialist policies, our darkest days really are going to be ahead us. Not even Biden, it seems, can really argue with that.

Photo illustration by Monica Showalter with use of a screen shot from a camera aimed at a television set.