Is there anything about which Kamala Harris won’t pander?

Saturday was a day ending with a “Y,” so that meant Kamala Harris was pandering to another valued Democrat identity group. Saturday’s pander was to those blacks who have embraced Kwanzaa, an anti-white, anti-Christian, Marxist holiday that began to gain mass adherence within the black community in the 1980s and 1990s. Kamala’s tweet honoring the holiday, of course, was as false as all her other pander stories have been, whether she’s talking about smoking pot and listening to Tupac in college or making inane comments about Hanukkah.

Kwanzaa is not a traditional African holiday. Instead, Maulana Karenga (born Ronald McKinley Everett in Maryland) invented Kwanzaa in 1966. Karenga now says that he simply wanted blacks to have their own holiday. However, in the early years, Karenga, who figured largely in the Black Power movement, described his new holiday differently. Wikipedia summarizes a 1967 article this way:

During the early years of Kwanzaa, Karenga said it was meant to be an alternative to Christmas. He believed Jesus was psychotic and Christianity was a "White" religion that Black people should shun.

Jeff Dunetz has a little more information about the man who called Jesus psychotic:

The man who created the holiday, Maulana Karenga, described the 2019 celebration as “An All-Seasons Celebration and Practice of the Good.” The problem with that statement is that Maulana Karenga is anything but good. He was convicted in 1971 of torturing two women who were members of US (United Slaves), a black nationalist cult he had founded.

The women’s and Karenga’s own testimony about the horrors he visited on those women makes clear that, if anyone was psychotic and delusional, Karenga was that man.

As well as being silly (it’s a harvest festival in December), the really pernicious thing about Kwanzaa is that it promotes Marxist agricultural practices of the type that caused mass starvation in China, Ukraine, and Africa. Nevertheless by the 1980s and early 1990s, when Kwanzaa broke out of Black Power circles and went mainstream, Harris would have been in her late teens, 20s, and 30s. In other words, even if one assumes solely for the sake of argument that Harris's family observed the holiday, she was almost certainly not a child when they did so.

Considering that Kwanzaa is fake and socialist, it’s a holiday with Harris written all over it. Still, the perfect melding of holiday and politician didn’t stop people from crying foul when she put out a tweet about her magical childhood memories:

Our Kwanzaa celebrations are one of my favorite childhood memories. The whole family would gather around across multiple generations and we’d tell stories and light the candles.



Whether you’re celebrating this year with those you live with or over Zoom, happy Kwanzaa! pic.twitter.com/21bzGHZpYe — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) December 26, 2020

Many noticed that Harris’s upbringing was at odds with the claim:

Yes I’m sure that a mixed Indian and Jamaican household that *lived in Canada* was celebrating a holiday that didn’t even come into vogue until the early 2000’s. https://t.co/NHYsAMkIHl — Cerno (@Cernovich) December 26, 2020

Why would a Tamil family celebrate Kwanzaa in Canada? This seems to be much more likely to be a case of you listening to Tupac in College than grounded in reality — Scott "Aut cum scuto aut in scuto" (@ScottC20012) December 26, 2020

Others noticed that Harris hadn’t previously mentioned her love for Kwanzaa:

Has she ever mentioned Kwanzaa before?



I'm googling...but...😬🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/5P0D8lW4jl — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) December 26, 2020

This tweet seems to sum up best Harris’s latest pander:

"Of all the things that never happened, this never happened the most." — Joe (@Joehammertime) December 26, 2020

For Harris, holidays, whether real or made up are never about the holiday. They are, always, about pushing a political agenda. In that regard, Ben Shapiro, who knows a little bit about Judaism, explains just how awful Harris’s Hanukkah video was:

It somehow seems fitting that a presidential candidate who is a compulsive liar (that would be Biden) would choose as his running mate someone who lies just as compulsively. And no, I don’t believe that 81 million Americans voted for this pathological pair.

IMAGE: Kwanzaa candles. Public Domain image.