Absurdity of a Chicago criminal case outdoes anything the Onion or Babylon Bee could imagine

I have to ask, “What’s the point of having police and a judiciary?” when I read about this case from Chicago, a city world-renowned for the level of lethal criminality its residents endure. Thr invaluable CBW Chicago website tells the story of Jonathan Hernandez:

An accused serial burglar and thief has been sentenced to probation for a burglary in Lincoln Park last year — even though he was already on probation for two burglaries at the time of the alleged break-in. Jonathan Hernandez, 26, pleaded guilty to one count of theft in exchange for an 18-month probation sentence in the latest case, according to court records. He has been arrested seventeen times in Chicago since March 2014, according to CPD records.

I have to restate this because my mind just will not stop boggling.

Hernandez was sentenced to probation for committing burglary while out on probation for committing burglary.

If probation didn’t dissuade him from further burglary, how could any judge assume that more probation would keep him from committing future crimes?

It makes no sense.

Jonathan Hernandez (Chicago Police picture)

Even worse than his propensity for burglary, Hernandez is an active threat to the lioves of police and civilians:

One year before his arrest, Hernandez was charged with threatening to shoot an off-duty police officer who confronted him as he allegedly burglarized the cop’s garage on the 3600 block of North Bell. “I have a gun. I know where you live,” Hernandez allegedly told the officer. “Where do you work?”

Why would anyone want to live in Chicago under these circumstances? And why would anyone stay employed as a Chicago cop? I don’t get it.

Hat tip: Peter von Buol