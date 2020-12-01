How spineless and traitorous are most of the GOP?

"There are three things in the world that deserve no mercy — hypocrisy, fraud, and tyranny." —Frederick William Robertson

Add cowardice to Robertson's words. By now it is abundantly clear to any American paying attention that the Biden campaign/Democrat machine set out to guarantee that Donald Trump would not, could not, win the 2020 election. They cheated seven ways to Sunday! They committed epic fraud. Fake ballots, dead people voting — thousands of them, hundreds of thousands of absentee and mail-in ballots were counted in the names of people who did not request them or submit them.

Hundreds of thousands of magically appearing fake ballots were counted in PA, MI, and WI. Perhaps GA and NV as well. The truth has been revealed. Will it matter? Time will tell. I hope that the truth will out, despite the left's operatives in Congress; the courts; the state legislatures; the FBI, CIA, and DOJ; and all those weak-kneed Republicans who are terrified to rock the establishment boat.

The attempts among members of Congress and of those agencies to cover up their monstrous scheme to steal the 2020 election are being revealed. Their efforts to cover up their treasonous attempt at a coup from the moment Trump won the 2016 election must be revealed.

What is so shockingly infuriating to the millions of people who voted for President Trump is the abject cowardice of most Republicans in Congress and in those state legislatures. It is as though they've been gelded.

We Trump- supporters revere the Republicans who step up: Devin Nunes, Jim Jordan, Ron Johnson, Matt Gaetz, Ted Cruz, Tom Cotton, Marsha Blackburn, state senator Doug Mastriano of PA, among others. These are the good guys, the brave ones. Most of the rest of them are utter cowards, afraid to ruffle the feathers of their fellow swamp-dwellers.

How many have betrayed us? Oh, so many. Every single one of them who is calling for Trump to concede is a traitor. Trump should never concede. They all know damn well that the election was fraudulent, and they want us to overlook that fact in the name of "unity."

What a joke they all are; what turncoats! They never supported the president who has done so much for them and their party. People like Paul Ryan, Mitt Romney, Ben Sasse, Pat Toomey, Liz Cheney, and the rest of their ilk have all caved to the demands of the swamp. If they think for one minute that the GOP will revert to its previous tolerance of gutless sissies as their representatives, they would be mistaken. We are done with them.

Any Republican who calls for Trump's concession at this point is revealing himself as a member in good standing of the Deep State swamp, which is shot through with unimaginable corruption. The cabal that fabricated the Russia hoax, the phony impeachment, and every other lame attempt to destroy the most effective president since Reagan misread the substance and perseverance of Trump. They thought they had his defeat in the bag with all their not so clever ways with which they planned to cheat. They were certain the vote machines they controlled would seal the deal. What they have done is proved to the American people how despicable, devious, and power-mad they are.

What explains the lack of grit and gallantry we expect of our elected leaders? Perhaps the most obvious answer is greed, the lust for acceptance into the D.C. party circuit, and the fear of our thoroughly disreputable media that is for sale to the lowest bidder — the left. So very few of our Republicans in Congress have the courage of their alleged convictions. As it turns out, few of them have any convictions at all beyond re-election. We must all be eternally grateful for the few among them who are brave and do stand up for our values, for the Constitution.

May what is right prevail, and the election corruption of the left be exposed and overturned. It's a long shot thanks to the fact that our courts are shot through with partisan activist judges. Trump needs and deserves a second term to finish what he started — draining the Deep State swamp and the traitors within the FBI, CIA, and DOJ. The denizens of these alphabet agencies thought they ruled the nation and virulently rebelled against the president who set out to expose their malfeasance. Trump is the good guy, the man we need at this moment in time. The Deep State, all those Clinton and Obama affiliates, are the enemies of America. Of that there is no doubt. They mean what they say when they declare their intent to "change America."

It is a sad fact that most of the Republicans in Congress are easily contaminated by the left; their complicit media thugs are vicious, and they fear saying or doing anything that makes them a target of their wrath. The scaredy-cat Republicans are feeble.

Donald Trump, on the other hand, is anything but weak. For four years he has fought for the American people and won until the global left sabotaged him and us with the Wuhan virus. Is there a person on the planet who does not realize that this was and remains part of a grand plan to institutionalize globalism? The virus, the lockdowns, the fraudulent election are all part of their formula for a "global reset."

America first? Never again once the reset crowd takes over. Americans not among the ruling class will all be relegated to the role of subjects of hypocrites like Gavin Newsom; rules for thee but not for me. These wannabe tyrants are hypocrites who have perpetrated the biggest electoral fraud ever committed in the United States. The American people should never accept the unlawful results of this election. Never. Let us not re-elect all the Republican surrender monkeys.

Graphic credit: Pixabay public domain.