A few more thoughts about Election Day

Election Day came and went, and the left did not have a good day, according to the New York Times:

That dawning truth is evident in the narrower majority that House Democrats will hold in Congress next year, and especially in the blood bath that the party suffered in legislative races in key states around the country, despite directing hundreds of millions of dollars and deploying top party figures like former President Barack Obama to obscure down-ballot elections. This year, Democrats targeted a dozen state legislative chambers where Republicans held tenuous majorities, including in Pennsylvania, Texas, Arizona, North Carolina and Minnesota. Their goal was to check the power of Republicans to redraw congressional and legislative districts in 2021, and to curb the rightward drift of policies from abortion to gun safety to voting rights. But in all cases, Democrats came up short. None of their targeted legislative chambers flipped, even though Mr. Biden carried many of the districts that down-ballot Democrats did not. It could make it harder for Democrats to retain a House majority in 2022.

They came up short because they had the wrong message, from Texas to North Carolina and beyond.

What happens now?

First, we have to win those two seats in Georgia. We can keep a majority with a split, but we should think positive and go for both. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer would basically erase all of the gains on Election Day. Furthermore, I am not counting on Senator Joe Manchin to step up and abstain from voting for Senate leadership and keep it 50-49.

Second, where do the Democrats go from here? My guess is that they will get more radical because they are basically listening to each other or living on Twitter.

So let's win in Georgia and remember that the nation rejected the left, not Trump's policies.

