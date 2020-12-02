Evidence supports Sidney Powell's claim about global election fraud

For the last two weeks, Sidney Powell was telling everyone she could prove that our election was decided abroad by bad actors. Tuesday's news seemed to confirm those claims. A retired military analyst testified in Arizona that the U.S. has captured the information that was sent overseas. Also, a November 25 declaration from an active-duty military analyst was made public today, which says that, within five days of the election, the analyst was able to connect dominonvotingsystems.com, which is Dominion's proprietary URL, to Belgrade, Iran, China — and Barack Obama.

I've been enjoying a delightful email conversation with Nick Chase, who's written some deservedly lauded articles helping readers to understand how the voting machines could be used to send victory to Joe Biden. (See here, here, here, here, and here.) One of the things Nick explained to me is how information travels across the internet. I'm going to share his words with you because you'll need them to understand how important this next bit of news is:

On the Internet, information is delivered in "packets" of bytes, each of which has header information identifying the sender and the intended recipient. When the recipient receives the packet, it verifies the packet and returns to the sender a message saying the packet was received correctly. This traffic passes through "routers" which are similar to the wireless router you might have at home, only on an industrial scale. The network routers also have switching software to determine which is the "most efficient" (fastest) route on the Internet to transmit the packets, as the Internet is a redundant system designed with many routers, paths and switches so it will continue to operate in case part of it goes down.

It's entirely possible for a sophisticated, powerful agency to grab or reroute this packet traffic so the data can be manipulated. With that in mind, you'll appreciate the import of testimony that Colonel Phil Waldron (retired) gave during the hearing in Arizona about the voting machines used in the U.S. elections. As you recall, while the votes were collected in America, they were sent to Frankfurt, Germany, for final tallying and processing before being rerouted to America. According to Colonel Waldron, his "white hat" hackers recognized the packets going to Germany and obtained copies of them:

BREAKING: #ArizonaHearing: "Are you willing to say under oath, that you've seen the connection to the internet, that you've seen it gone offshore to Frankfurt, Germany?"



Col. Waldron: "Yes, our "White" hat hackers, they have that traffic and the packets." pic.twitter.com/kGUaBS25eX — Naty 🇺🇸 (@NatyLiy) November 30, 2020

We shouldn't be surprised that Col. Waldron offers such extraordinary evidence. Last week, in Pennsylvania, Col. Waldron gave a master's class in how the Dominion voting systems are set up to enable election fraud on a massive scale. He talked about fraudulent elections in other countries, voting machines being connected to the internet making them hackable, stolen USB drives used for hacking voting machines, and inexplicable anomalies that showed that votes were preloaded for Biden before the election began.

Today, Col. Waldron's testimony gained added heft when we got to see a declaration from an intelligence analyst at the 305th Military Intelligence Unit (the "Kraken" unit). The declaration has specific evidence showing that, on November 8, 2020, Dominionvotingsystems.com, which is Dominion Voting Systems' proprietary URL, was connected over the internet to Belgrade, Iran, China — and to "the Indivisible (formerly ACORN) political group for Obama."

In the spirit of complete honesty, the declaration is almost completely unintelligible to me. All I know is that I find disturbing that dominionvotingsystems.com is connected to two of our geopolitical foes and to Obama's political interest group.

Oh, and did I mention that it looks as if the Chinese government has an ownership interest in Dominion? You can check out Gateway Pundit for details that seem legitimate. You're not imagining it that China keeps popping up all over 2020, first by giving us the gift of a virus that the Democrats used to try to destroy the economy and to pervert the election, and now as an active player in America's vote-counting.

I sure hope that Trump, who is being remarkably silent right now, is planning to reveal all in the coming week. Alternatively, if he's unable for security reasons to reveal what's happening, I hope he's able to explain to the Supreme Court and the various state and federal legislators what really happened and why Biden truly didn't win.

