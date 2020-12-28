Democrats are the modern-day Mr. Potter of It’s a Wonderful Life

On Christmas Night this year, I once again watched one of my favorite holiday classics, It’s a Wonderful Life. It is a movie beloved by many and for many good reasons. For those of you who happen to have been living under a rock and haven’t yet seen it, I’m not going to take the time to explain or summarize the movie here. Go watch it, then come back and finish this article.

It’s a wonderful movie with a happy and satisfying ending that may leave you with a tear in your eye. However, there has always been one part of the movie that has frustrated me, and that part is the scene where Uncle Billy goes to the bank to make the deposit for the Building and Loan and accidentally misplaces the money, which of course we know is then found by the evil and menacing Mr. Potter.

What bothers me about that series of events is that there is never any resolution for that particular problem. As far as the viewer knows, the already wealthy Mr. Potter keeps the eight thousand dollars in cash and is more than willing to let George Bailey, and presumably Uncle Billy, be arrested and sent to jail. Those two honest men would have their lives, and the lives of their families, ruined and Mr. Potter couldn’t care less. He so hates the Baileys and the institution of the Bailey Building and Loan, his main source of competition in the town, that he would gleefully orchestrate their demise

It occurred to me when I was watching those scenes that they portray a very apt metaphor for both Joe Biden specifically and Democrats generally right now. Sleepy Joe and most Democrats so hate President Trump that they are one hundred percent willing to accept the massive amount of very obvious voter fraud that occurred in the 2020 election. They are the modern-day equivalent of the evil Mr. Potter, for whom defeating his nemesis is so important that the end absolutely justifies any means.

Joe Biden and the left knew, and still know, that they could not beat President Trump in a straight-up fair fight. They knew, and still know, that President Trump would wipe the floor with Sleepy Joe and Kamala Harris if the election had any integrity. These people would have us believe that they are honest and fair-minded, and that in all things great and small they occupy the Moral High Ground. They would have us believe that they are filled with acceptance and tolerance of all beliefs and opinions (except yours and mine, of course, or those of anyone who opposes their beliefs.).

These are the same people who for four years relentlessly beat the drum about Russian Interference in the 2016 election and (non-existent) Collusion by President Trump. They would have us believe that above all else, they value the integrity of the U.S. electoral process, but they are perfectly comfortable knowing that their guy “won” because of millions of fraudulent votes being created and/or stolen for him. And it’s all because they are filled to their very core, not with the love of all things they profess, but with the pure, unbridled hate they feel for President Trump and anyone who supports him. It’s frankly sickening.

They are like Mr. Potter, filled with his hatred of the honest and hardworking George Bailey; filled with his hatred of the honest institution of the Bailey Building and Loan; filled with his lust for ever-greater wealth and his disdain for the very people upon whose labors his wealth was built. Today’s Democrats lust for ever-greater political power and they are filled with disdain for the common working man upon whose labors this country was built and is maintained today.

The critical difference between the scenario we are facing in our country and the chain of events I’ve described from George Bailey’s near downfall is that we still have a chance of seeing some resolution. We still hold out hope that justice will prevail and that honesty matters. But we are getting very close to the end of the movie, and we are still anxiously awaiting that big moment. We are still hoping for the hero to swoop in and save the day for the good guys. Will it happen? Will the bad guys get their comeuppance? Or will the credits roll and leave us wanting?