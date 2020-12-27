The New Yorker goes low with its final cover of the year

Mea maxima culpa, I still subscribe to the New Yorker, as a member of the reading class who dotes on fine writing, despite horrible left-wing views expressed subliminally and liminally at every opportunity. But I had to gawk in disbelief at the cover.

Source: Copyright © The New Yorker

It depicts a sepulchral Trump, looking hardly different from Bela Lugosi in the latter clutches of tuberculosis dumping “tax data” into a roaring fireplace in a gloomy cave-like room hung quietly with cobwebs here and there. A wheelchair-bound woman with a nutrient drip by her side sits with her back to us, facing the Trump figure. She is labeled 2020. A woman of advanced age works a bellows to prime the fire to ever higher flaming ardor.

On the mantel is a gallon jug container of bleach, with four wine goblets arrayed nearby, clearly a reference to a consistently misquoted episode of Trump mentioning that bleach might work to quell the China virus. Hanging from the mantel are three bedraggled socks, all imprinted “Donald,” as if Trump were Scrooge, with his name, rather than Melania’s and Barron’s, too, as one would expect.

Of course, the cartoon makes no cognizance of the fact that Trump has been, if anything, more than magnanimous over the decades, freely dispensing lagniappe to all who asked him for a handout or a donation to their cause. He was a guaranteed touch, in fact, as many have attested over the years, in some cases awarding him plaques for his generosity, such as an award from a black organization to which he had given a large sum.

A phalanx of rats faces the action, probably indicating the opposition party. Trump is famous, of course, for his germaphobia, so the rats probably make reference to the disgusting recent Washington Post cartoon straight out of the Nazi playbook depicting Jews in WWII, a cartoon that appeared in Der Sturmer grandchild legacee, clearly labeled Republicans of note, evoking the canard that Republicans, if rats, deserved to be exterminated, like the Jews were depicted, in Nazi 'literature,' as vermin. Note Art Spiegelman's gothic graphic novel, MAUS, from 1980, which nailed the Nazi view of Jews by featuring them as rats in a parable of WWII misanthropy and, obviously, gigantic ...display... of anti-Semitism.

In the light-flooded doorway, a small black infant in a diaper is walking in, labeled, as we expect of babies depicting an oncoming year, 2021.