Biden explains how he would remove himself from the presidency

There are a few naïve Democrats out there who probably think they cast their vote for Joe Biden. Most, though, must have understood that the real presidential candidate was Kamala Harris, a woman whose lack of principles, competence, and voter appeal is offset by her fealty to hard leftism and to her sponsor, Barack Obama. The big question, then, has been how in the world Biden is going to be hustled off the stage. During an interview with CNN, Biden himself explained what will happen if he gets in.

Biden is a known quantity: he's been around since 1972. He's almost invariably wrong on every issue. He's morally corrupt, and, as we've learned with the Hunter Biden computer, he's also financially corrupt and will readily sell out his country for a few billion bucks. That's our alleged next president.

Kamala Harris is less well known. Here's a reminder about what she would bring to the White House.

Harris got her political start by sleeping her way into politics with then–San Francisco mayor Willie Brown, one of the most powerful men on California's all-Democrat political scene.

Tulsi Gabbard was absolutely right to torch Harris on her stint as California's attorney general. To maintain her position, the same woman who laughed about her marijuana use put more than 1,500 people in jail for marijuana-related crimes. Kamala also deliberately kept a man on death row when she had the evidence to get him out of there, and she used people in prison as cheap labor.

Go back in time, and Harris's record gets even uglier. When she was San Francisco's D.A., despite having an illegal alien dead to rights for slaughtering a father and his two sons in their car because he wrongly thought they were rival gang members, she refused to seek the death penalty.

Harris was rated the most radical leftist senator, with a "perfect" progressive record.

Harris is so charmless that she dropped out of the 2020 presidential race because nobody liked her. Nobody.

The reason Harris got chosen as the vice presidential candidate was that she met the identity politic metrics (female, not white), and because she is Obama's and Soros's protégée, and they have long groomed her for the presidency.

In sum, Harris is an amoral hard leftist whom voters can't stand but who has incredibly powerful protectors who have been planning for years to get her into the Oval Office.

Since Kamala couldn't get onto the presidential ticket on her own behalf, she had to be attached to someone who would swiftly exit, stage left. That person is Biden. The question many have asked, though, is what's the plan to remove Biden from the presidency. After all, he's been trying since 1987 to get the big chair in the Oval Office.

Biden, who looks increasingly like Skeletor, surprised everyone by providing the answer during an interview with CNN's Jake Tapper. If there are any problems — and you can bet there will be — he'll just say he's sick and resign:

Joe Biden is asked about his disagreements with Kamala Harris on certain issues:



"Like I told Barack, if I reach something where there's a fundamental disagreement we have based on a moral principle, I'll develop some disease and say I have to resign." pic.twitter.com/SLcvrwaPCA — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) December 4, 2020

I've seen the word "joke" or "quip" bandied about in connection with that statement, as in "In bizarre interview, Biden jokes he would 'fake illness and resign' over disagreement." Or "Biden quips about resigning after 'developing a disease.'"

Do you believe that that was a joke? I don't. Given the balance of power in that relationship (one is a corrupt, increasingly senile old man, and the other is a vicious, immoral younger woman with powerful protectors), this was a statement of intent.

After all, it's one thing for the vice president to joke that, if she has a fight with the President, he'll fake an illness to resign with grace rather than face a humiliating firing. It's another thing entirely for the alleged president to announce that he'll retire if he and his veep disagree. That's not a point he ever made on the campaign trail.

For those of us who have been worried about a Biden presidency, we shouldn't be worried. What we need to worry about is a Kamala Harris presidency. Biden's a puppet; Harris is the real deal.

Image: CNN joint interview of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. Twitter screen grab.