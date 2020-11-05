With election fraud, Democrats aren’t even subtle with their machinations

Having spent some time trolling through the internet, what impressed me (and not in a good way), is how open the Democrats are about their election games. They are supremely confident that there is nothing that can stop them, no matter what they do. That may help explain how a doddering, corrupt old man may manage to beat one of the most successful presidents in American history. Here are a handful of examples to prove my point.

Project Veritas reports that, in at least one Michigan post office, postal workers are segregating mail-in ballots that arrived late and stamping them with a November 3 date. This is open election fraud.

On Halloween, Pennsylvania’s Secretary of State announced as a fait accompli that Biden was winning in his state:

If all the votes are added up in PA, Trump is going to lose. That’s why he’s working overtime to subtract as many votes as possible from this process.



For the record, he’s 0-6 against us in court. We’ve protected voting rights. Now, ignore the noise—vote!https://t.co/mN8t6TDud7 — Josh Shapiro (@JoshShapiroPA) October 31, 2020

Remember, it’s not the votes that count; it’s the person who counts the votes that counts. Pennsylvania’s vote counter was good enough to announce in advance his open plan to cheat. Although something called “ballot correction” is legal in Georgia, Team Biden is sending people door-to-door to “help” them “correct” their ballots:

Anyone in Georgia? Team Joe needs people to go door to door helping voters fix their mail in ballots so they count. Sign up! https://t.co/WD8nhbw6nc — David Litt (@davidlitt) November 4, 2020

Joel Pollak understands what’s really going on:

Whatever you think of Tuesday’s result, the idea that you can go door-to-door to “fix” ballots the rest of the week is ridiculous. No secret ballot, no Election “Day,” no real oversight. The Third World doesn’t even tolerate this. It’s legalized fraud. Here come the Twitter cops. https://t.co/wBE0WjLMNn — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) November 5, 2020

Nevada was one of the states that made the decision to mail ballots to all registered voters, a totally uncontrolled method of sending ballots. As the completed ballots arrived, Nevada destroyed the envelopes, making it impossible to determine later whether the ballots were legitimate:

Philadelphia suddenly discovered 23,277 missing votes, all of them – purely coincidentally, of course – for Joe Biden:

Two more batches of Pennsylvania vote were reported:

-23,277 votes in Philadelphia, all for Biden

-about 5,300 votes in Luzerne County, nearly 4,000 of which were for Biden



*With 83% of the expected vote in, Trump’s lead in PA is now just below 6 points. https://t.co/zspxaPkzKs — FiveThirtyEight (@FiveThirtyEight) November 4, 2020

As I said, they’re not bothering to hide the fraud. Even in San Francisco, at least one Trump ballot would have sneaked into the bunch. In Detroit, at the absentee ballot counting center, the people counting the ballots put up huge barriers to prevent observers from seeing what was going on:

The scene at Detroit’s absentee ballot counting center is growing more heated. The windows now being covered up. Allegations of violations. Sec. of State says she welcomes challenges. pic.twitter.com/oUL4A0h3Ku — Matt Finn (@MattFinnFNC) November 4, 2020

Some of the windows remain blocked off. I asked a few people who taped them up and why, no clear answer. A few poll challengers / workers tell us they feel there wasn’t a fair number of repubs and dems in this room. Sec of State’s office gave us this reponse: pic.twitter.com/un1RyFTUJj — Matt Finn (@MattFinnFNC) November 4, 2020

We all expected the Democrats to cheat. What’s unnerving is how brazen they’ve been. They don’t care. They are so certain that the machinery of government – that is, the Swamp – will protect them that they’re flinging it in our faces. We’ve placed our hope in a now-honest Supreme Court, but with a dishonest bureaucracy, how far is the Court’s power going to go?

Image: Adam Laxalt talks to Tucker Carlson about ballot fraud in Nevada. YouTube screengrab.