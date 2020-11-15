What Trump (and we) should do

“The only thing necessary for evil to triumph is for good men to do nothing.” So wrote Edmund Burke in 1770. It is true today.

The evidence is overwhelming that Donald Trump won the honest election. Crooked Joe won the dishonest election. I’m not going to give a link for this. Do your own research. Anyone can quibble over the data in any link I could provide. If you do your own research, you can believe in your conclusions.

Under the Constitution, no one has been elected President until the Electoral College votes on December 14. Further, the legislature of each state appoints that state’s electors. In six states -- Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin -- the fraudulent ballots were intentionally so mixed with the legal ballots that separation is no longer possible. An honest count of the vote is absolutely impossible. So the legislatures of each of these states should either appoint their own electors, or at the very least refuse to certify the vote for president in their states.

To certify a fraud is much, much worse than doing nothing. To certify is to actively participate in the fraud. Biden and his fellow criminals have made it crystal clear that if they take power, they will make sure there will never again be an honest election in the United States. We, the hard-working, honest men and women of America, will forever be slaves.

If these six states refuse to certify the vote, refuse to appoint electors, then the Constitution requires the House of Representatives elect the president, with each of the fifty states having one vote.

Allowing the next president to be elected by the House of Representatives is the only way to stop the totalitarian fascists who control the Democratic Party from taking power.

Trump should ask the Supreme Court to order the legislatures in the above-mentioned six states to select their own electors, or at least make no selection, since selecting any set of electors based on a fraudulent vote would deny the honest voters their right to vote. Trump should make it very clear to the Supreme Court that if they refuse to act to prevent this fraud, then they themselves would become the very people denounced by Burke: good men (and women) who would do nothing.

That is what Trump should do. What should we do? We should do something!

First we should contribute to Trump’s fund to support legal challenges to the stolen election. Second, we should contact anyone we know in the six states and ask them to contact their state representatives to ask them to either select their own states’ electors, or at the very least refuse to certify the fraud. Refuse to participate in evil.

Third, and most importantly, Do not lose hope! Never give up. Never surrender. Do not listen to the lies that Trump has given up. Do not listen to the lies that stopping this monstrous outrage is impossible. It is very possible to win.

If we give up, if we do nothing, then surely evil will triumph.

Frank J. Tipler is Professor of Mathematical Physics at Tulane University. He is the author of numerous technical papers, mainly in cosmology and general relativity, and the books The Anthropic Cosmological Principle (co-author), The Physics of Immortality, and The Physics of Christianity.

Image: Sel.