Trump-supporters prayers were answered. Now it's time to follow through.

President Trump did win! Our prayers that the hearts of our citizens be turned toward voting for the president did happen. The country and its citizens did indeed finally "open their eyes" and vote for Trump. We prayed regarding the people, and America's people came through. We prayed that when in the privacy of the voting booth, Americans would be serious voters and vote for safety and Americanism and not be swayed by the trite issue of tweets peddled by the president's detractors. In fact, registered voters on legal ballots voted significantly for Pres. Trump.

Victory, however, was snatched from him — not by the American people, but by a cadre of evil people. The most evil and cunning in our history. A cabal more powerful than the people.

I imagine that God expects us to challenge, combat, and finally defeat this evil in our midst. This is the continual mandate of history, mentioned in the Old Testament seven times.

President Trump will try to defeat this evil. But we need someone among us separate from Trump to rise to this task. God does not do this for us. We must do it ourselves, lead the way ourselves...and He will assist. God helps those who help themselves. Man must make his own history and determine his own destiny.

It turns out that this election could not produce victory without first facing and sublimating this evil. We have the window to still do it.

Rabbi Aryeh Spero is author of Push Back and hosts a weekday-night radio show, 8:00 P.M., on CRNtalk. He leads Caucus for America.