Investigation shows New York Times covering for dead voters in Michigan

After Wednesday morning's 4 A.M. vertical leap in Biden votes put Joe in the lead in multiple battleground states, curious Americans got to work collaboratively sharing inferential statistics, videos, and local news stories inferring or proving voter fraud. Taking advantage of Michigan's publicly available registered voter files, online investigators sorted registered voters by descending age and began plugging the data into Michigan's online portal to determine whether they voted. A stream of voters older than the oldest living person began to surface and was spread on Twitter by journalists, primarily Austen Fletcher, otherwise known as Fleccas, whose tweets received over one hundred thousand engagements.

Not all journalists were thrilled with the story. Jack Nicas, a reporter with the NYT, wrote an article that purports to refute Fleccas's claims of voter fraud. The article focuses on William Bradley, born on March 4, 1902, who voted in the 2020 election. Plugging his info in Michigan's voter index portal, one can see that William Bradley received an absentee ballot at his home in Detroit, MI 48207; filled it out; and sent it in, despite dying in 1984.

Jack Nicas attempts to play defense. From the article:

The city appeared to have mistakenly recorded the vote of William T. Bradley under his dead father, who had the same name and ZIP code. Mr. Bradley said in an interview that he had voted by mail for the first time because of the pandemic. He said that the ballot did not ask for his birth date and that he simply filled it out, signed it and sent it in mid-September. According to the State of Michigan website, his dead father mailed an absentee ballot on Sept. 19. It said Mr. Bradley never returned his.

Soon enough, self-declared fact-checkers such as Snopes, Politifact, and Detroit outlets published stories alleging to refute the claim that William Bradley voted. Michigan's secretary of state stepped into the fray with the following statement:

Ballots of voters who have died are rejected in Michigan, even if the voter cast an absentee ballot and then died before Election Day. On rare occasions, a ballot received for a living voter may be recorded in a way that makes it appear as if the voter is dead. This can be because of voters with similar names, where the ballot is accidentally recorded as voted by John Smith Sr when it was actually voted by John Smith Jr; or because of inaccurately recorded birth dates in the qualified voter file; for example, someone born in 1990 accidentally recorded as born in 1890. In such scenarios, no one ineligible has actually voted, and there is no impact on the outcome of the election. Local clerks can correct the issue when it is brought to their attention.

Although their accounts obviously conflict, the NYT, media fact-checkers, and Michigan's secretary of state all agreed that whatever happened was an administrative error, one that made no difference in the election.

Unfortunately, all their accounts are false. Digging through public archives, I found no mention of William Bradley having a son named William in Detroit, MI 48207. Instead, I found his son John Bradley, age 82, living at the same address registered to William Bradley. I also found John's son, William T. Bradley, aged 61, registered at the same address. I ran both of their information through the Michigan portal, and sure enough, they are registered to vote. According to the NYT article, "Mr. Bradley" did not turn in his absentee ballot, but according to the Michigan voter index, neither John Bradley nor his son ever requested an absentee ballot in his name. In fact, John's father William Bradley is on the "permanent absentee voter list" and "will be sent an application for every election." William Bradley registered to vote on July 8, 2002, 18 years after he died, and has been able to vote through his family for every election since. His voter ID is 763619, disproving claims made by Michigan's secretary of state. John Bradley registered to vote in 2000, and William T. registered in 1996. Because Michigan's voter database does not check with the Social Security Death Index, the Bradley family has been wielding an extra vote for 18 years. Allegedly, "Mr. Bradley" requested an absentee ballot in his name because of COVID fears, but it is unclear which Mr. Bradley did so, as neither requested one in his own name. If they cared enough to vote, they would have done it right across the street at the Plymouth United Church of Christ, closer than their nearest grocery store.

The Bradley family is not alone in Michigan. Additional research conducted by Fleccas and his collaborators yielded a list of 6,553 registered voters in Michigan who are confirmed to be deceased by the Social Security Death Index. I randomly chose a handful of names, checked their deceased status here and their voter status here, and successfully confirmed all members of the sample. This is legitimate.

The NYT, media "fact-checkers," and Michigan's Democratic secretary of state colluded to push a lie meant to discredit honest citizen-journalists like Fleccas and bolster the legitimacy of an election determined by ballots with no known chain of custody and tainted by votes cast by the dead. A small group of curious investigators found what the NYT and the State of Michigan pretended does not exist, only to have their findings buried by layers of brazenly false propaganda and hidden from view.

Investigators need to check if the living members of the Bradley family voted in person, whether anyone was paying them for their deceased patriarch's ballot, and why Michigan's secretary of state lied to cover for them.

"A lie gets halfway around the world by the time the truth gets its pants on." —Winston Churchill