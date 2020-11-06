Trump’s David versus Goliath challenge

The Democrat party has proven beyond a shadow of a doubt it is wicked – as in immoral and evil. The in-our-faces attempt to steal this election and the blocking of Republican observers from the counting process in critical swing states showcases not a political party, but a den of thieves.

President Trump is waging an epic struggle for the integrity of the election process, which, like every other institution in America, the left has corrupted. Trump is not just fighting for us, his base, but for America itself. The right to vote, a process that has served this country since its first presidential election is drifting into banana republic territory thanks to the wickedness of the Democrats.

If the left pulls off this massive cheating effort, America will be grievously harmed, slouching further toward Gomorrah. How can anyone expect that a party that wins through immoral means to govern with moral authority? Freedom-loving people would certainly not respect their authority and would in all likelihood rebel, since their votes were unashamedly disenfranchised.

With Trump contesting the Democrats, the deep state, NeverTrumpers, corrupt governors, crooked voting officials, George Soros and the Chinese… the image that comes to mind is David versus Goliath.

I know what you’re thinking, “Oh boy another David and Goliath cliché.” Before you dismiss my observation let us consider an important aspect of this Bible story that most people overlook.

David with the Head of Goliath, etching by Abraham Bosse (1604 - 1676)

Fromthe collection of the Metropolitan Museum of Art Creative Commons CC0 1.0 Universal Public Domain Dedication.

Pretty much everyone knows the story of the shepherd boy who kills a giant warrior with a sling and a rock. However, God didn’t just lead David to face Goliath as the shepherd boy’s first battle. God prepared David for years through his role of tending sheep.

David explained this to King Saul when Saul tried to talk the boy out of facing the 9-foot-tall killing machine in 1 Samuel 17:34-36:

“Your servant used to keep his father’s sheep, and when a lion or a bear came and took a lamb out of the flock, I went after it and struck it, and delivered the lamb from its mouth; and when it arose against me, I caught it by its beard, and struck and killed it. Your servant has killed both lion and bear; and this uncircumcised Philistine will be like one of them, seeing he has defied the armies of the living God.”

And then David added this statement of faith in 1 Samuel 17:37:

“The Lord who delivered me from the paw of the lion and from the paw of the bear, He will deliver me from the hand of this Philistine.”

So, what does this story have to do with President Trump?

Trump has been steeled for this battle through circumstances that would have caused most Republicans to cower in fear and cave. Trump endured three and a half years of aberrations of justice through tenacity, an ingrained will to win and most importantly with the hand of God upon him.

Trump is not afraid of this challenge. He has assembled a formidable legal team, has a supportive and outraged base and the prayers of millions of believers petitioning God to strengthen the president and to thwart the voter fraud of the Democrats.

By fighting back, Trump is exposing the depth and breadth of voter fraud committed by corrupt election officials in Arizona, Nevada, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Carolina and Georgia. Dragging this out longer means more outrageous revelations for the public to digest. We are already reading stories of ballot count watchers witnessing the fraud before their very eyes. Democrats have a history of cheating, but Trump’s challenge exposes the exact techniques of this deceit to sunlight.

Meanwhile, Trump supporters need to inundate Republican office holders with calls and letters to support the president, contribute money as needed, march in the streets and most importantly, pray without ceasing for a Trump victory. As God guided David’s rock to slay Goliath, we pray that the All Mighty will guide Trump and his legal team to do the same to this sickening and massive display of Democrat chicanery.

Never give up and never lose faith.