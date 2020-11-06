Texas stayed red!

This is the electoral box score for Texas: President Trump plus 6, Senator John Cornyn plus 10, and every GOP member of Congress was reelected.

Maybe the moral of the story is that you can't buy Texas, at least not with a left-wing message made in Hollywood. Every other TV ad in this area was an attack on President Trump and Senator Cornyn. It turned out to be an awful investment.

The Dallas Morning News editorial has it right:

This was supposed to be the year for Texas Democrats. After Beto O’Rourke came this/close to beating Sen. Ted Cruz in 2018, the pieces appeared to be in place to shift Texas from red to purple, the long-sought and long-fought return to power after the return to relevance that the 2018 midterms delivered. It wasn’t to be. Not only did no Democrat take a statewide office, leaving the party in a 26-year-and-counting wilderness, the statehouse remained in Republican hands, if a bit less firmly than before. Beyond that, Texans made absolutely clear that they want their courts to stay conservative.

Memo to my friends who kept calling me asking about Texas going purple, or worse, blue. The answer is that Texas is still a very conservative state.

The Democrats are again at a crossroads. Do they go left and finance their campaigns with Hollywood money? Or do they move to the center and try to compete for the votes of moms and dads who don't think that boys who pretend to be girls should play on their daughters' teams?

Yes, this is not the Texas that voted for President Bush by 20 points in 2004. At the same time, we are not going blue anytime soon!

