Trump a 'carnival barker'? More Obama complaining in The Atlantic

Barack Obama can't stop talking about President Trump. Obama is nothing if not unoriginal, predictable, and paranoid. The president will not concede to Sleepy Joe Biden, and nothing ticks off a Marxist more than a wealthy free-market capitalist refusing to back down.

It's 2016 all over again for Barack.

His latest interview with The Atlantic harkens back to his attacks on candidate Trump weeks and months before the 2016 election.

Stumping for Hillary, Obama accused Trump of slapping his name on buildings he didn't build and taking credit for it. At a Three Amigos press conference with Canada's Justin Trudeau and Mexico's Enrique Nieto in June 2016, Obama went on a rant about the use of the term "populism" to describe Trump's massive appeal. "I'm not prepared to concede the notion that some of the rhetoric that's been popping up is populist."

Obama was clearly rattled when tens of thousands of Americans began showing up at Trump rallies in the fall of 2015. Deluded by his state-controlled propagandists, Obama believed that eight years of his job-killing, socialist policies had gone unnoticed. Reality proved a lot more complex in 2016 than the Democrats and their leader, consumed with the will to power, could have imagined.

Post-election 2020 is shaping up to be another hair-pulling brain-teaser for the Democrats and spokesman Obama. Last Saturday, more than 200,000 MAGA Americans supporting their president descended on a city run by a radical mayor and her BLM/Antifa goons.

The deplorables aren't going anywhere. Unfortunately, neither is Obama. President Trump's "petulance," as Barack calls the commander-in-chief's constitutional right to preserve the integrity of the voting process, has Obama in Alinsky mode. Is there any other way for the Chicago community organizer?

Mock, project, and mock some more sums up the entirety of Obama's responses throughout The Atlantic's "Why Obama Fears for Our Democracy." A more accurate title for Jeffrey Goldberg's article might read, "Will Barack Obama ever free himself from thinking about Donald J. Trump?"

Here's Barack expounding on "right-wing populists" and their choice of a populist leader in 2016.

From The Atlantic:

I'm not surprised that somebody like Trump could get traction in our political life[.] ... He's a symptom as much as an accelerant. But if we were going to have a right-wing populist in this country, I would have expected somebody a little more appealing. I think about the classic male hero in American culture when you and I were growing up: the John Waynes, the Gary Coopers, the Jimmy Stewarts, the Clint Eastwoods, for that matter. There was a code ... the code of masculinity that I grew up with that harkens back to the '30s and '40s and before that. There's a notion that a man is true to his word, that he takes responsibility, that he doesn't complain, that he isn't a bully — in fact he defends the vulnerable against bullies. And so even if you are someone who is annoyed by wokeness and political correctness and wants men to be men again and is tired about everyone complaining about the patriarchy, I thought that the model wouldn't be Richie Rich — the complaining, lying, doesn't-take-responsibility-for-anything type of figure.

We can almost see poor, skinny, choom gang, mommy jeans Barry growing up watching Eastwood in The Good, the Bad and the Ugly wondering why he couldn't decipher the "code of masculinity." Cluelessly, in his boring mockery, Obama has astutely placed real-life President Trump in the company of America's badass movie heroes and a comic strip kid with a trillion dollars living the dream. That's about right.

Obama goes on to say he isn't "surprised" by "Donald Trump's character and behavior" in the last four years. "This was all evident before the 2016 election," he said. With government documents showing then-president Obama's FBI spying on candidate Trump, there's no doubt Obama had scads of evidence pertaining to Donald Trump.

What really aggravates Obama, he tells Goldberg, is the Republican Party's capitulation to the "attitudes" of Trump's base. He never thought those on the other side of the aisle would "go along with conspiracy theorizing, false assertion, fantasies that Donald Trump and Rush Limbaugh and others in that echo chamber have concocted, because people believe them."

A seriously delusional Obama then faults the "entire right-wing media ecosystem" for changing the Republican Party in a way that prevented him from working with them on important issues. What's more, according to a paranoid Obama, Republicans are still doing it .

Goldberg is a biased Obama-worshiper but he was able to inadvertently elicit this eye-popping response from the former president about the 2020 election:

We're looking at the aftermath of an election now in which Joe Biden and Kamala Harris won pretty decisively. It wasn't a blowout, but it was as clear a win as I ended up having in 2012. And almost every Republican elected official knows that. There were no howls of voting irregularities the first day or two. They waited to get the signal from Trump.

Obama sounds defensive and unnerved, which is not a good thing when comparing his "clear win" in 2012 to 2020. The 2012 election was rife with documented fraud. (See here and here and here.) Then there's the wishy-washy "pretty decisively," which doesn't inspire confidence in a "clear win." The conspiratorial Obama doesn't say which Republicans waited for a signal from President Trump, but throughout the interview, he complains about his enemies like Fox News and Rush Limbaugh promoting conspiracy theories:

Now you have a situation in which large swaths of the country genuinely believe that the Democratic Party is a front for a pedophile ring. This stuff takes root. I was talking to a volunteer who was going door-to-door in Philadelphia in low-income African American communities, and was getting questions about QAnon conspiracy theories. The fact is that there is still a large portion of the country that was taken in by a carnival barker.

Obama's not sure what to do about the internet, ("we can't eliminate it," he says); social media, and the "thousand on-air shows" disseminating information to the public. It's the "single biggest threat to our democracy," says Obama, and "Donald Trump is a creature of this."

It never ends.

Image: Ari Levinson via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 3.0.