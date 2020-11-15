The Million MAGA March showed the battle lines in America

The Million MAGA March took place on Saturday. On the one hand, there were tens of thousands of Trump supporters who showed up. They were cheerful, left no mess, sang, chanted “USA,” and prayed. Many children were there with their families. On the other hand, the BLM and Antifa crowd appeared too, when many Trump supporters had gone home. Like hyenas picking off the young in a herd, the BLM and Antifa supporters brutally attacked people, including children and the elderly.

I wasn’t there, but I put together photos and videos people posted on Twitter. I’m sure you won’t be surprised to learn that Twitter refused to allow the hashtag #MillionMAGAMarch to trend. Still, Twitter does offer the best collection of “you are there (even when it’s really scary”) images:

First, the good, happy parts:

Here’s one small section of the people there hours before the march began. An hour into the march there was were over a million people. #MillionMAGAMarch pic.twitter.com/soOETKJJFc — Bajro Husidic (@HusidicBajro) November 15, 2020

The Million MAGA March happened today.



Nothing was burned, looted, and no one was shot or killed.



Tell us again about your peaceful protests.... pic.twitter.com/HJls5r6xrt — Andrew Pollack (@AndrewPollackFL) November 15, 2020

The atmosphere was electric! What a great time spending the day with fellow patriots at the #MillionMAGAMarch! Videos to come soon! pic.twitter.com/Rkw6gDtMl2 — Errol Webber (@ErrolWebber) November 15, 2020

Huge support for @realDonaldTrump at the #MillionMAGAMarch



Americans standing against tyranny and the communist coup attempt. We will never give up. pic.twitter.com/kfxJhbCaH1 — Boscawen NH (@BoscawenNH) November 15, 2020

There was a lot of violence today against attendees of the #MillionMAGAMarch. Now, a large crowd sings the American national anthem outside the Willard Hotel in DC. Video by @BGOnTheScene: pic.twitter.com/kq8PDv7Xfq — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) November 15, 2020

The Million Maga March November 14, 2020 will go down as the beginning of the war to take this country away from the globalist elites! #StopTheSteaI pic.twitter.com/rnFvleTGHb — Kris Zane (@DefeatObama) November 15, 2020

Snarky leftists claim that more people attended the women’s march in 2017. Perhaps they did. The women who attended that march didn’t have to worry about Trump supporters brutally attacking them, their mothers, and their children. When you go to a Trump rally, you always take the risk that Antifa and BLM mobs will show up and, taking their cue from all fascist organizations, use violence to silence their opposition. I’ll open this part of the photo and video essay with BLM/Antifa’s guiding principle. There’s a language warning for the remainder of this post:

Every single fucking asshole at the #MillionMAGAMarch deserves to be knocked the fuck out. You don't need a justification to punch a fascist, you just do it. pic.twitter.com/Az2N8XMGWv — CataclysmicFae (@SilliestPone) November 15, 2020

Graphic: A close-up angle of BLM rioters knocking a man unconscious who was leaving the #MillionMAGAMarch in DC earlier today. They also steal his phone when he’s on the ground. Video by @FromKalen. pic.twitter.com/rXZ00AnqHa — Biafara News (@BiafaraNews) November 15, 2020

And look at the joyful smile on the thief’s face:

(By the way, leftists claim the victim started the fight, but you can see that he was defending someone who was attacked and then trying to recover stolen property. That was when the Antifa/BLM hyenas swarmed him.)

DC Police blocked off BLM again so Trump supporters couldn't get through and were made to go through BLM group which then attacked them. #MillionMAGAMarch pic.twitter.com/tS7YTEe51X — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) November 14, 2020

A family with children are in tears as they are followed and harassed by antifa. #MillionMAGAMarch pic.twitter.com/ZKdqcyUtFK — Eastern Star (@Joknight007) November 15, 2020

a father and son are surrounded by antifa and #BlackLivesMatter protestors and are forced to leave with a police escort #MillionMAGAMarch pic.twitter.com/P3wGBylb8c — eric thomas (@justericthomas) November 15, 2020

Fight breaks out on BLM Plaza between a family supporting Trump and pro-BLM supporters moments ago. DC police trying to calm the situation and separate groups. Sad scene , children are crying and very scared. pic.twitter.com/tWHta2iZFq — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) November 14, 2020

DC: Trump supporters attacked by Antifa and BLM



Antifa and BLM hit, throw eggs and unknown liquids at Trump Supporters walking through BLM Plaza



You can hear see and hear the female Trump Supporter cry in fear pic.twitter.com/No1QDp4KLd — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) November 14, 2020

DC: Trump supporters attacked by Antifa and BLM



Antifa and BLM hit, throw eggs and unknown liquids at Trump Supporters walking through BLM Plaza



You can hear see and hear the female Trump Supporter cry in fear pic.twitter.com/No1QDp4KLd — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) November 14, 2020

As you watch these feral people, remember that they are Biden’s base. When Biden’s in the White House, they’re in power through him – and, especially, through Kamala, who’s never had a bad word to say about Antifa or BLM.

We Americans can fight for good and evil. If you want to be part of the crowd that seeks total government power and the destruction of anyone who disagrees with them, stay silent. However, if you care about a constitutional America, do not give up hope about Trump’s ultimate victory. He needs your prayers and enthusiasm.

Image: Twitter screengrab.