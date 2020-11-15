« Donald Trump is the only legitimate ‘President-Elect’ | The Dominion software story keeps getting worse »
November 15, 2020

The Million MAGA March showed the battle lines in America

By Andrea Widburg

The Million MAGA March took place on Saturday. On the one hand, there were tens of thousands of Trump supporters who showed up. They were cheerful, left no mess, sang, chanted “USA,” and prayed. Many children were there with their families. On the other hand, the BLM and Antifa crowd appeared too, when many Trump supporters had gone home. Like hyenas picking off the young in a herd, the BLM and Antifa supporters brutally attacked people, including children and the elderly.

I wasn’t there, but I put together photos and videos people posted on Twitter. I’m sure you won’t be surprised to learn that Twitter refused to allow the hashtag #MillionMAGAMarch to trend. Still, Twitter does offer the best collection of “you are there (even when it’s really scary”) images:

First, the good, happy parts:

Snarky leftists claim that more people attended the women’s march in 2017. Perhaps they did. The women who attended that march didn’t have to worry about Trump supporters brutally attacking them, their mothers, and their children. When you go to a Trump rally, you always take the risk that Antifa and BLM mobs will show up and, taking their cue from all fascist organizations, use violence to silence their opposition. I’ll open this part of the photo and video essay with BLM/Antifa’s guiding principle. There’s a language warning for the remainder of this post:

And look at the joyful smile on the thief’s face:

(By the way, leftists claim the victim started the fight, but you can see that he was defending someone who was attacked and then trying to recover stolen property. That was when the Antifa/BLM hyenas swarmed him.)

As you watch these feral people, remember that they are Biden’s base. When Biden’s in the White House, they’re in power through him – and, especially, through Kamala, who’s never had a bad word to say about Antifa or BLM.

We Americans can fight for good and evil. If you want to be part of the crowd that seeks total government power and the destruction of anyone who disagrees with them, stay silent. However, if you care about a constitutional America, do not give up hope about Trump’s ultimate victory. He needs your prayers and enthusiasm.

ImageTwitter screengrab.

