The Dominion software story keeps getting worse

Dominion software’s reputation for reliability may have taken another hit with the claim that Eric Coomer, a vice president and dominion, and the person in charge of the software’s security, is an Antifa supporter and Trump hater. This information is disturbing when added to the way in which the software churned out impossible pro-Biden results in the wee hours of November 4 in Democrat-run states following a Trump wave.

Wikipedia has deleted most of Dominion’s history. I visited the page a few days ago and read about its origins in Venezuela. If you go to the Wikipedia page today, that history is gone and, in its place are accusations against QAnon. At the “view history” page, you can see dozens of recent changes since the election. The primary editor – Molly White – is a recent college grad and bisexual leftist.

These changes, along with endless “fact checks” from leftist media outlets keep burying ever more deeply the history behind Dominion. However, that history is worth dredging up because it goes a long way to explaining where we are now.

As a predicate, remember that the system is so vulnerable to hacking that, in January 2020, Texas’s Secretary of State refused to certify it:

The examiner reports identified multiple hardware and software issues that preclude the Office of the Texas Secretary of State from determining that the Democracy Suite 5.5-A system satisfies each of the voting-system requirements set forth in the Texas Election Code. Specifically, the examiner reports raise concerns about whether the Democracy Suite 5.5-A system is suitable for its intended purpose; operates efficiently and accurately; and is safe from fraudulent or unauthorized manipulation. Therefore, the Democracy Suite 5.5-A system and corresponding hardware devices do not meet the standards for certification prescribed by Section 122.001 of the Texas Election Code.

Texas is right to be suspicious. In testimony before the Democrat-run House this past January, Dominion was one of the three voting system companies (the other two were ES&S and Hart InterCivic) that “acknowledged they relied on Chinese-made gear”:

Dominion Voting Systems CEO John Poulos and Hart InterCivic President Julie Mathis said their companies use Chinese-made LCD screen components, chip capacitors and resistors, arguing that in some cases there's no option for manufacturing those parts in the United States.

(Incidentally, in a January interview about that same congressional testimony, Eddie Perez, of the OSET Intitution, said that the voting systems (including Dominion) are systemic security problems. Last week, though, he told AP, "he was not aware of any systemic issue related to problems with Dominion software that would affect the tabulation of results." Hmmm.)

Dominion also has ties to the Clinton Foundation through its DELIAN project, and to Nancy Pelosi, whose aide is Dominion’s D.C. lobbyist. Dominion has also been tied to numerous cases of election fraud.

During a recent appearance on Lou Dobbs Tonight, super lawyer Sidney Powell, one of the smartest people in America, had a great deal to say about Dominion’s origins and reliability. Pay special attention to the video Dobbs plays before introducing Powell, because that will be your introduction to Dominion Vice President Eric Coomer:

In the same hearing, Sharon Meroni stated that, when Coomer was asked who could make these changes to the software, Coomer allegedly replied that “vendors, election officials, and others who need to be granted access,” could do so. Coomer, who was present when she repeated his words, did not object.

There’s also an allegation that Coomer, a UC Berkeley grad, is more than just the Veep of a company that has an easily hackable software system and strong Democrat ties. Joe Oltman, a tech company CEO, contends that he located Eric Coomer’s Facebook account before the latter shut it down, and that it was a far left feast:

According to Oltmann, Coomer’s now-deleted Facebook posts include his sharing songs tilted “Dead Cops,” “Dead Prez,” and “ACAB.” One post of particular interest is a long “statement” from Antifa he shared in June in response to President Trump declaring Antifa a terrorist organization.

Twitter suspended Oltman’s account, so there’s no way to view his tweets in their original form. Either he was committing slander, which is possible, or Twitter is doing its level best to clean up Coomer’s allegedly compromised history, which is equally possible. You can see the alleged posts here, but please keep in mind that there is, as yet, no proof that they came from the Eric Coomer who works at Dominion.

Oltman has also gone on the record saying that, at an Antifa meeting he infiltrated, “Eric from Dominion,” allegedly said “Don’t worry about the election. Trump’s not gonna win. I made f*cking sure of that.” This person may not be Eric Coomer, but Oltman seems to be pretty sure that it is the same “Eric.”

