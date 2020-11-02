The Bidens: A Delaware mafia

Delaware is not famous for much of anything except Dupont/Dow, on-shore tax havens, and a lucrative toll gate on the I-95 Interstate.

Delaware’s minor and opaque reputation may change as the Biden family corruption saga unfolds.

If you have any questions about the standing of the Biden family in Delaware, all you need to know is that the one interstate rest stop on the Delaware stretch of the thruway is named after Joe Biden. Delaware is the second smallest state in the union, yet has three toll roads exploiting north/south traffic through the busy east coast corridor.

The biggest employers in the state are government, education, banking, and chemicals/pharmaceuticals.

“More than half of all U.S. publicly traded companies, and 63% of the Fortune 500, are incorporated in Delaware. The state's attractiveness as a corporate haven is largely because of its business-friendly corporation law. Franchise taxes on Delaware corporations supply about a fifth of the state's revenue. Delaware ranks as the world's most opaque jurisdiction on the Tax Justice Network's 2009 Financial Secrecy Index… there are more than a million registered corporations, meaning there are more corporations than people.”

Joe Biden has represented Delaware for nearly 50 years in the U.S. Congress, but you would never know that by listening to a campaign speech. At the drop of a hat, Joe trots out his birth in Scranton, Pennsylvania, a place his family left when Joe was 10.

Delaware has 3 Electoral College votes. Pennsylvania has 20.

From the start, Biden’s career was cratered by personal misfortune; a wife and child died in an auto accident and an eldest son died of cancer. All the while, Biden’s wayward second son, Hunter Biden, dragged the family name through the muck for decades. The tragedy of Biden’s life is real, but then again so are the pity parties.

A recent 60 Minutes election year side-by-side comparison of Biden and Trump is an example. A stuttering narrator was recruited by PBS to narrate the saga of Biden’s childhood trauma as a stutterer. You are led to believe that stuttering might be the explanation behind Joe’s history of gaffes, lies about schools/class rank, and other character flaws like plagiarism.

Like the Scranton yarns, Joe is not above retailing or using childhood stuttering and a sad family history to excuse missteps and bad judgment. Alas, we often hear about the trials and saints in Joe’s life, yet seldom hear about the demons and grifters.

Second son Hunter is a junkie cum drunk, a seven-time loser in rehab who bedded his brother Beau's wife before the man's body was cold. Hunter was thrown out of the U.S. Navy Reserve for cocaine use and he had to be forced to take a DNA test to acknowledge a child born of a relationship with a Washington D.C. stripper who moved back to Arkansas.

Nevertheless, the drug-addled Lothario was a frequent flyer on Air Force Two, the golden chariot that led to recent Biden family riches.

Hunter was a principal in pay-to-play on a global scale. Recent electronic and documented evidence confirms years of scuttlebutt that suggested that Hunter Biden, and Uncle Jim, were trading and profiting on the name and office of the “big guy.”

Throughout, Joe claims that he knew nothing of any family pay-to-play hustles in Oman, Luxembourg, Romania, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Russia, Guatemala or China. The ignorance defense is an instant replay of Clinton family tactics; deny, deny, deny and when denials are no longer plausible, depend on deep state Democrat Party Beltway hacks to cover or come to the rescue.

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) obliged on cue the other day, calling the most recent corruption charges against the Bidens “Russian disinformation.”

Adding insult to our intelligence, Joe Biden, like a cathouse piano player, claims that he will bring “honor and integrity” back to the Oval Office. Say what you will about pay-to-play on the left these days, the American Democrat party may have cornered the global market on chutzpah.

Withal, the Biden expose is, by any metric, a day late and a billion dollars short; at best a pyrrhic victory for critics. The Justice Department and the FBI have had the goods on Biden for some time, yet official Washington is still mute and inert.

Inertia at Justice is a symptom of a much larger problem; institutionalized federal double standards.

A Republican might be indicted by an ambiguous phone call whilst Democrats, like the Clintons and Bidens, get a pass on obvious felonies. Rest assured that nine of ten apparatchiks entrenched inside the Beltway are Democrat voters. Left wing fixtures in the Beltway swamp; at the intelligence community, Department of Defense, Justice department, and the FBI may be systemic and permanent at this point.

Alas, there may be some satisfaction to be had from truth if not justice.

We now know, through electronic and testimonial evidence, that Biden and family have been trading on public office for years. More important is the realization that the attempted coup and impeachment of Donald Trump was an elaborate and persistent scheme to distract from Obama/Biden era regime change chicanery and corruption in eastern Europe.

Winning in 2020 and beating an attempted coup, however, are not Donald Trump’s serious sins. Trump’s mortal offense was his refusal to become a useful idiot like James Clapper or Barack Obama.

Consequently, tactics and operations usually reserved for black operations abroad were imported by deep state Democrats (James Comey and John Brennan) for domestic use in 2016 and continue to this day.

American print and broadcast media, erstwhile guardians of free speech, press, and truth, were also lost or compromised in the Obama years.

Press and broadcast bias is now compounded by what Caroline Glick calls “The New Commissars,” those universally leftist dot.com mandarins who flourish, profit, and spin in an unregulated internet cesspool.

Big Brother is now a very wealthy and influential cabal of left coast Twitter, Facebook, and Google Democrats.

The real tragedy of Donald Trump’s first term is that so many Americans still seem to believe that barkers and hustlers like Joe Biden are actually an improvement over grifters like Bill and Hillary Clinton.

Suicidal stupidity on the American left now seems to be generational - and systemic.

G. Murphy Donovan is a former Moynihan progressive and erstwhile Director of Research and Russian Studies under James Clapper at USAF Intelligence (AFIN) at the Pentagon.

Image credit: Acaben, via Wikimedia Commons // CC BY-SA 2.0