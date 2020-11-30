Stupid pet tricks from Biden

Yesterday, a "pet psychic" (that umm...label has to be in quotes!) claimed that Joe Biden is "very bonded to his dogs, and has a real connection to them. They kept showing me that although he has rescued one of the dogs, the dogs feel in many ways they have rescued him."

"The dogs describe Joe Biden to me as having a big personality," Lee-Crowther said, "and they say to me that he's a special man with great empathy for people and animals. They showed me that Joe cannot function without dogs in his life. He talks to them, they are a huge part of his life and who he is.

They made me feel that he will make a great president. He loves to help people. They described him as being a big softy. He talks to them like they are people about his ideas, hopes for the future, if he is having a good day or a bad day, like how we would talk to a person about things. They showed me that he feels as if dogs do understand him. He also has a great sense of humor.

Uh-oh. That was then, this is now, and the dogs — or presumptive president-elect Joe Biden (D) — apparently psyched out that the "pet psychic" revealed their secrets, swiftly turned, with a new twist revealing that Joe Biden twisted his ankle while playing with one of his dogs and will be examined by a doctor "out of an abundance of caution," his office said Sunday.

Well, that's "his office" story. If true, non-psychic me predicts the long-term relationship for Biden's — and the dogs' — lapdog press might go to the dogs because reporters covering the president-elect were not afforded the opportunity to see Biden enter the doctor's office, despite multiple requests.

Oh? But one enterprising photographer did manage to evade Biden's wardens...uh, security personnel, sneaking a video of him limping out of the doctor's office after being diagnosed with hairline fractures requiring special walking boots.

Wagging tongues want to know: will Biden's latest injury be the excuse for his returning to his basement burrow and not campaigning for wannabe Democratic Georgia senators? Or not facing reporters to take questions about some of his dubious potential administration appointees? Or a cover-up, a maskerade, if you want, for more serious matters, either medical or political?

Bow-wow! Woof, woof!

Image: PxHere.