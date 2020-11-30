More intolerance from the people who preach tolerance

Just came across this gem from the University of Texas down in Austin. Please check this out:

The Autonomous Student Network in Austin, Texas, a group that was previously suspended from Twitter after posting private information belonging to supporters of then–Supreme Court Justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh, is now threatening to do the same to incoming University of Texas-Austin freshmen who join conservative student organizations. "Hey #UT23! Do you wanna be famous? If you join YCT [Young Conservatives of Texas] or Turning Point USA, you just might be. Your name and more could end up on an article like one of these," the group tweeted earlier in June, linking to a page on its website, on which it previously posted the private information, including emails and phone numbers, of Kavanaugh supporters. "So be sure to make smart choices at #UTOrientation," the group added.

Yes, make a smart choice and avoid those young conservatives. Come to us, and we'll teach how to hate the country and the flag and bring down every statue of a white male European.

To their credit, the university heard about it and came down hard on the threats. Good for them.

The larger point is that these leftist groups define diversity as agreeing with them. They do not tolerate dissent and will destroy your reputation if they can get away it.

Image: Univ. of Texas, Austin.