Point: Sorry, Tucker, your outrage is too little, too late

In what appeared to be an effort to stop the hemorrhaging of viewers after his attacks against Sidney Powell, Tucker Carlson reverted back to being the commentator on Fox News's highest-rated program on Monday.

Or did he?

After re-watching the clip of Monday’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight” twice, it appears to this humble writer that Carlson’s interview with Dr. Robert Epstein was an attempt to change the topic from fraudulent voting machines to Big Tech, specifically Google, as the difference of shifting six million votes to Joe Biden.

Bombshell?

You bet, according to Carlson who after telling voters that six million was the margin of victory, pronounced: “This is the story, right here!”

Sorry, but I strongly disagree. While Google and Big Tech may have played a significant role in the rigged election of 2020, it is not the story.

The story is why five states suddenly stopped counting votes, something that has never happened in the history of presidential elections in this country.

The story is President Trump having huge leads in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Carolina and Georgia when we went to bed and waking up to a Biden surge giving him the lead in those states.

The story is Republican observers restricted from monitoring vote counts in these battleground states and the sworn affidavits of workers witnessing votes dropped off in the dead of night after the counting was stopped.

The story is the Pennsylvania Supreme Court doing an end-run around the legislature, breaking federal election laws, to rig the voting for Democrats.

The story is Pennsylvania ignoring an order from Supreme Court Associate Justice Samuel Alito, allotted to the Third Circuit, to segregate mail-in ballots received after Election Day.

The story is why no one in the mainstream media is investigating the Trump legal team's allegations of massive computerized vote fraud via Dominion Systems.

The story is why Dominion backed out of a hearing with the Pennsylvania State Legislature, and why Dominion officials suddenly closed social media accounts and lawyered up?

All I heard from Carlson regarding these glaring stories have been attacks questioning the validity of Sidney Powell’s evidence.

Again, Carlson’s commentary regarding Big Tech’s influence on the 2020 presidential election is partly true. But his revelations of Democrats weaponizing the Wuhan Virus for political advantage are old news to patriotic Americans who had been waiting for a chance to exercise their wrath at the ballot box. The only new revelation reported by Carlson was the NRA’s reduced role in this election due to Democrat influenced court rulings. Yet, despite these machinations by the left, over 73 million people turned out to vote for President Trump.

Oh and by the way, if Carlson’s guest, Dr. Robert Epstein, documented all these instances of Google skulduggery, why he is sounding the alarm now and not before Nov. 3? Epstein reminds me of authors who release bombshell tell-all’s about failed presidential campaigns after the election is over, rather than during the campaign which would help voters make better informed decisions.

Conservatives have for too long played the battered spouse to the Republican Party. We get abused and back-stabbed year in and year out, but swoon when we hear powerful rhetoric from some voice on our side. Big stentorian speeches get us fired up and thinking, “Finally, someone is standing up and speaking the truth,” but always nothing gets done.

We’re not falling for it anymore. Anyone who is paying attention, knows that some congressional investigation of Big Tech would take weeks, if not months, having no effect on the final result of the 2020 election. And under a Biden administration any hope of such investigations would be swept under the rug.

Sorry, Tucker, you still have lost credibility in my eyes and those of millions of other conservatives. We are people who saw an election stolen before our eyes and had our hopes dashed that the champion you portrayed yourself as would be leading the charge for redress.

Dex Bahr is the author of the book, No Christian Man is an Island. He is also a freelance writer.

