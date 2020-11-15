Presidential election helps reveal the COVID con

Folks, now is the time to be blunt. You've been conned by people seizing control to make millions and to manipulate an election.

Set aside for now that two weeks ago, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said it would be 2022 before the "pandemic" is gone, but now that the election is over, he says the virus won't be a problem much longer.

Realize these two things:

First, even Fauci admits now that the way the tests are being done shows massive numbers of false positive results. Bogus results.

In a July 16, 2020 podcast, This Week in Virology, Fauci made a point of saying the PCR COVID test is useless and misleading when the test is run at "35 cycles or higher," as Jon Rappoport reports. A positive result, indicating infection, cannot be accepted or believed.

Why is this significant? Because as Rappoport reports, "[w]hat Fauci failed to say on the video is: the FDA, which authorizes the test for public use, recommends the test should be run up to 40 cycles. Not 35."

"Therefore, all labs in the US that follow the FDA guideline are knowingly or unknowingly participating in fraud. Fraud on a monstrous level, because ... [m]illions of Americans are being told they are infected with the virus on the basis of a false positive result [.]"

This doesn't just mean that the numbers are grossly inflated, which yours truly has been saying since March. It also means that all the draconian regulations and rules based on those numbers are baseless.

The positive test results are used to justify lockdowns, and now even the CDC admits that the lockdowns are as deadly as the virus.

They've been killing people while pretending to save people. Why would anyone do such a thing?

As I'm fond of saying, there are two reasons: control and money. Their control and your money. In this case, you can add a third reason that translates into big-time control and money: a presidential election.

Look in the mirror, friends. That's a patsy you see.

Author credit: Mark Landsbaum is a Christian retired journalist, former investigative reporter, editorial writer, and columnist. He also is a husband, father, grandfather, and Dodgers fan. He can be reached at mark.landsbaum@gmail.com.