No, it's not time to move on ...

We're Americans. And nothing is more natural for Americans to cut our losses and move on.

You can see it in the building pressure for President Trump to concede the election to former Vice President Joe Biden.

The Washington Examiner ran this editorial-page headline: It's time for Trump to concede and move on.

Jonah Goldberg, who is still worth reading, stated this, according to Breitbart's Joel Pollak:

Never Trump stalwart Jonah Goldberg published an essay Friday in which he argued that President Donald Trump “is trying to steal an election he clearly and unequivocally lost.”

The Trump team which sends me text-messages pleading for legal funds, says it's coming up short in the fundraising it needs.

People are drifting off. They're trying to make peace. And with Sidney Powell and her team of lawyers having to prove a massive fraud conspiracy in an incredibly short window of time, there's fear she can't come through. Fox News's Tucker Carlson seemed fearful of that scenario in the past week...

As for a 'President Biden' there's also comfort in knowing he might be blocked from doing much harm if Republicans can hold the Senate. There is hope that as a 78-year-old, he will serve just one term. And in the House, a red wave is building...

That said, it's time to accelerate the fight.

Unfortunately, this election is not like normal elections. Should this election, with all its signs of massive fraud succeed for the election thieves, the U.S. faces a bleak future no different from that of California. It's no coincidence that Biden's running mate, Kamala Harris is a denizen of Berkeley, California, with Berkeley values so far-left they top the stances of Bernie Sanders. Her father was a Stanford professor of Marxism and her mother an authentic Indian Brahmin, from that caste with high-class disdain for the 'untouchables.'

It's an oligarchy we are fighting, as Angelo Codevilla writes in this must-read piece in American Greatness here:

But the “resistance” took on a life of its own, fed from on high by such as the CIA’s John Brennan and FBI’s James Comey, and the host of their politicized subordinates, as well as from below by violent “intersectional” groups like Antifa and Black Lives Matter. This resistance was powerfully sustained in the middle by countless corporate executives, government employees, editors, and reporters. The convergence of so many like-minded people quickly and decisively transmuted a political tactic into the replacement of a republic with an oligarchy. It replaced government by consent with rule by force.

He can add billionaires such as Tom Steyer, Michael Bloomberg, George Soros and whoever the Goliaths are at the Ford Foundation, the Democracy Alliance, and moneybags NGOs to the top of that cited food chain. Democrats cower at their very names and such groups would like nothing better than to force the peasants from their cars into public transport, their homes into tight cramped apartments, with an end to all that expensive sports equipment and free airline travel that used to be the province of what long ago was solely the rich. None of that. The oligarchy has its interests and rest assured, you're in opposition to them whether you like it or not.

We often speak of California as the dreaded example of the one-party state where government can no longer be changed, no matter how you vote, but California wasn't always like this. Until 20 years ago, the state would swing left and right. Today, it's a monopoly party and elections are useless.

The model came about as observers from Mexico about a decade ago noticed the similarities ... of California as it's run now, to the place called the "perfect dictatorship," as writer Mario Vargas Llosa called it, Mexico's old Partido Institucional Revolucion, or PRI, which ruled and ruined Mexico for 70 long years, leaving the country underdeveloped and by the end of its run, exporting people.

Stolen elections were a way of life back then. A Mexican friend told me recently that Mexicans rolled their eyes on U.S. election night and said to themselves: 'we've seen this rodeo before' when the counting stopped in the dead of night, and when they resumed, their tallies mysteriously reversed course. The exact same thing happened in Mexico several years back. (Africa, too, has seen all the signs of vote-rigging, as described in this pre-Trump 2016 BBC piece here.) It's absolutely no surprise that Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez-Obrador refused to recognize the results of the election here -- all the things that happened here are the same things that happened to him when he had an election stolen from him in 2006. He knew.

Several Latin American heads of state, in fact, have noticed, including Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro. Elections have also been nakedly stolen in Nicaragua and Honduras in recent years, the thieves almost always the party on the left. Venezuela of course is the granddaddy of stolen elections, pioneering the way with electronic voting machines, courtesy of its massive seed capital to Smartmatic, which moved into the U.S. market by acquiring Sequoia, which was later bought up by Dominion. The owners come and go but the tech remains the same.

Why must we continue to fight? Because it might be 70 long years before anything changes politically in the U.S. if we don't. The machines appear to be rigged and they're all in the uncooperative hands of the Democrat big city political machines and governors. Bernie Sanders was a pilot project, Democrats stole his nomination once in 2016, and again in 2020. Anyone think they'd do less with Trump? Blue state governments are the ones who refused to cooperate with President Trump in cleaning up the voter rolls, or ascertaining that everyone who votes is an American citizen. Rest assured there was a plan in action and allowing them to remain in power means there will never be reform.

And the future for us? Well, stolen-election Venezuela is the example - twenty-two years of humongous, gargantuan popular protests -- and despite this obvious ferver, rigged elections at the ballot box. After twenty-two years of protests, Venezuela's opposition has literally nothing. And socialism is king.

And yes, Trump won Venezuelan-Nicaraguan-Colombian-Cuban exile citizen voters decisively in Florida, as well as the Tex-Mex border counties loaded with Mexican-American voters who know what's what -- and what may be coming down the pike.

We can't let this happen to us in the states. We have the examples in hand as to what can and will happen, and would be fools to ignore them. Either we fight now, and keep fighting with President Trump for any scrap of justice that can be found, or we will find ourselves submerged without remedy in a sea of oligarchic socialism.

Image credit: Pixabay public domain