Nigel Farage's resounding endorsement of President Donald Trump

It's said outsiders have a more clear assessment than those closest to an issue or person. This was never made more clear than when hearing Brexit leader Nigel Farage's comments during the Make America Great Again! rally in Goodyear, Arizona. Farage succinctly made the best case to the thousands on hand and online on why President Donald J. Trump deserves reelection.

This president has been punished, since Day One, for daring to do (and undo) what Washington D.C. demanded we accept. President Trump has defied political wisdom and all of the longstanding mechanisms meant to keep us in our place while the D.C. elite flourished on the taxpayer dollar. He's exposed corruption in almost every government agency, profession, and social media, and has pushed back on the vengeful onslaught that would have sent any other Republican cowering. His reelection prospects are so profound, the left has issued the “or else” threat of violence should their preferred candidate lose.

Farage reminded us that we're not just going to reelect the President of the United States but the Leader of the Free World, a title many other nations recognize and gladly observe when it comes to Donald Trump. When he is reelected, he'll know millions of Americans and people around the world will have his back so he can finish the most important promise he made: To “drain the swamp” and give us back the government the Founders created for We the People.

Bob Parks (Black & Right) was the creator of MRCTV, a Republican congressional and state representative candidate, and his commentary can be found at BlackAndBlondeMedia.com.

Image: Nigel Farage endorses President Trump. YouTube screengrab.