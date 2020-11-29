Maybe the soccer ladies should check out the NBA's ratings

Surprise, but the U.S. soccer ladies are back for another season or something like that. Frankly, I did not know they were gone in the first place, but that's probably because I don't watch soccer. The ladies now want all of us to know they are really interested in human decency, or so they say:

We wear Black Lives Matter to affirm human decency. This is not political, it’s a statement on human rights.

Thank you for telling us that preaching about BLM is not political. Thank you even more for telling us that it's your "duty" to do this. Sorry, but duty is a police officer who protects you and me. Duty is a soldier defending our freedom. Playing soccer is a skill, and these ladies are good at it. But it is not your duty to do anything.

Talk about a bunch of self-appointed virtue-signalers taking themselves way too seriously. I'm sure that millions of people sat around all year just waiting to hear what these ladies had to say about this or anything else.

I think that Lebron and his pals said something like that before the entire country tuned out the NBA.

Good luck with your upcoming games, but don't expect a lot of your fellow citizens to watch you playing.

