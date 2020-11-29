We were warned in 2016 that tabulated results on Dominion voting machines could be manipulated

It’s hard to understand why any state would use Dominion voting systems. Way back in 2016, prior to the first election of Donald Trump, at a conference at the Institute for Critical Infrastructure Technology in San Francisco on October 20, experts warned that with very little security, the tabulated results could be manipulated.

"Simple authentication that can be popped and in you go as a customer to view or manipulate data...which includes tabulated results."

Kyle Becker found the C-SPAN video of the conference and tweeted out the relevant section:

DOMINION.🚨



"Dominion Systems... they have a portal for all their customers. It's something simple...like DominionVoting/portal."



"Simple authentication that can be popped and in you go as a customer to view or manipulate data...which includes TABULATED RESULTS."

And he then dated the video and the conference:

These "crazy right-wingers" spoke at the Institute for Critical Infrastructure Technology in San Francisco on October 20, 2016. It aired on C-SPAN3 a week later.

