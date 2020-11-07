Many reasons for optimism as Election 2020 rages on

It has often called a battle for the White House when, in fact, in this 2020 presidential election, it is a campaign, made up of many skirmishes and battles. Make no mistake: it is a campaign for the future of America, and so far President Trump, has handily won two significant early battles.

The first was the rallying of Trump Nation pre-election to send a powerful message of hope and aspiration for a better life for all America. Trump relentlessly pressed home his vision with truly historic rallies and also a successful get-out-the-vote effort. That battle was so successful that a record number of minorities heard his message and made history by trusting him to make their and their children's lives better and more secure.

The Democrat party lost that battle of hope and goodwill for America by the simple fact that its message of socialism failed because Democrats had to cheat to win. The anger of decent Americans' betrayed by Democrat political hack operatives will burn white-hot and will be forevermore a stain on their legacy.

The second battle won is also historic: President Trump, with the able assistance of Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell, managed to place Justice Amy Coney Barrett on the U.S. Supreme Court just in time. This is hugely important because Chief Justice Roberts has been seen as a jurist with no integrity and cannot be trusted. The evidence of his perfidy is overwhelming. The addition of an honest, brilliant judge on the Court as a potential tie-breaker enforcing the rule of law cannot be underestimated. This matter will go to the Supreme Court.

It is important to recognize that making a solid legal case takes time and due diligence. When I was investigating Clinton Inc. for corruption in 1998 as staff investigator for the House Committee on Rules, I visited N.Y. D.A. Robert Morgenthau, which was a great honor in my life. I left that meeting with him and his chief of staff with a profound understanding of how to make a criminal case. It requires a law to be violated, as much hard evidence as possible, and witness and victims.

Consequently post–Election Day, there is a huge P.R. fight raging, which ultimately means nothing unless it produces additional hard evidence. Derivative posturing by Democrats is whistling past the graveyard. The facts are the facts, and the truth is the truth, and it does not look good for them. The weakness in their grand theft election strategy is that it is ultimately built on a conspiracy of epic proportions.

Although Speaker Pelosi has an Italian name, her Democrat mob does not have an enforceable code of omertà. It takes just one early triggering moment, and names will be named and conspiracies unraveled. That moment has already arrived, driven by the Republican Party of Nevada, aided by the Honorable Ric Grennell and former attorney general Laxalt of Nevada.

The Nevada Republican Party announced Thursday evening that it has sent a criminal referral to U.S. Attorney General William Barr with allegations that the state had 3,602 cases of voter fraud. "Our lawyers just sent a criminal referral to AG Barr regarding at least 3,062 instances of voter fraud," the Nevada Republican Party wrote in a tweet. "We expect that number to grow substantially. Thousands of individuals have been identified who appear to have violated the law by casting ballots after they moved from NV."

Be of good cheer, Trump Nation. Let the P.R. war rage. President Trump has a well thought out and brilliantly executed campaign to ultimately win against nasty, nasty bullies who cheat.