November 23, 2020

John Cleese arouses the wrath of the transgender crowd

By Andrea Widburg

John Cleese, at 81, is a Trump-hating leftist who keeps forgetting that he's supposed to be politically correct.  His latest political correctness failure is his unwillingness to accept that so-called transgenderism (AKA mentally ill people suffering from body dysphoria) is real.  Naturally, the so-called transgender crowd had a collective nervous breakdown.  It was lovely.

I spent my teen years watching Monty Python's Flying Circus and could quote shtick about dead parrots, silly walks, and all the other Pythonesque silliness.  When I went to England as a college student, my friends introduced me to Fawlty Towers.  John Cleese was hysterically funny as Basil Fawlty, the aggressive, pompous, snobbish, henpecked owner of a small seaside hotel.  I think there are few things funnier than his dealing with German guests while suffering the effects of a concussion:

(Unsurprisingly, considering its perfect humor, the BBC banned this episode from its streaming site.)

Given Cleese's Oxford credentials, his counter-culture approach to the 1960s, and his life now as an upper-class Brit, he is an arch-Trump-hater.  Let me make clear, therefore, that I have no sympathy for the drubbing Cleese is currently getting for failing Intersectionality and Transgender Sensitivity 101.

Despite his socially acceptable political views, Cleese has a bad habit of acting like an old-fashioned Englishman with traditional views.  For example, he doesn't like the fact that London is no longer an English city.  Instead, British-born people are a minority in London.  Over 60% of Londoners come from Africa, India, Pakistan, Asia, the Middle East, and Southeast Europe.

He further outraged people by suggesting that British culture was superior to some of the later imports:

I think it's legitimate to prefer one culture to another. For example, I prefer cultures that do not tolerate female genital mutilation. Will this will be [sic] considered racist by all those who hover, eagerly hoping that someone will offend them — on someone else's behalf, naturally.

Cleese has once again stepped on leftist toes, this time by pointing out that transgenderism is a con.  It started in September, when he signed a letter supporting J.K. Rowling, who has become persona non grata for expressing concern that men who think they're women are marginalizing actual women:

When the so-called transgender crowd attacked him, Cleese couldn't stop himself from pointing out how utterly fake and ridiculous imaginary transgenderism is:

What's surprising is that anyone is surprised — but young leftists are cultural ignoramuses.  They may not know that John Cleese made clear his ideas about so-called transgenderism in 1979's Monty Python's Life of Brian:

John Cleese's mindless, Trump-hating leftism is a black mark against him.  Perhaps one day he'll realize that the things he dislikes — the replacement of the British population, the loss of British culture, political and police corruption, speech repression, and the elevation of mentally ill people to a position of outsized power in society — are leftist byproducts.  He's got the right ideas, but he's allied himself with the wrong people.

Image: John Cleese in 2014 by Bruce. CC BY 2.0.

