John Cleese arouses the wrath of the transgender crowd

John Cleese, at 81, is a Trump-hating leftist who keeps forgetting that he's supposed to be politically correct. His latest political correctness failure is his unwillingness to accept that so-called transgenderism (AKA mentally ill people suffering from body dysphoria) is real. Naturally, the so-called transgender crowd had a collective nervous breakdown. It was lovely.

I spent my teen years watching Monty Python's Flying Circus and could quote shtick about dead parrots, silly walks, and all the other Pythonesque silliness. When I went to England as a college student, my friends introduced me to Fawlty Towers. John Cleese was hysterically funny as Basil Fawlty, the aggressive, pompous, snobbish, henpecked owner of a small seaside hotel. I think there are few things funnier than his dealing with German guests while suffering the effects of a concussion:

(Unsurprisingly, considering its perfect humor, the BBC banned this episode from its streaming site.)

Given Cleese's Oxford credentials, his counter-culture approach to the 1960s, and his life now as an upper-class Brit, he is an arch-Trump-hater. Let me make clear, therefore, that I have no sympathy for the drubbing Cleese is currently getting for failing Intersectionality and Transgender Sensitivity 101.

Despite his socially acceptable political views, Cleese has a bad habit of acting like an old-fashioned Englishman with traditional views. For example, he doesn't like the fact that London is no longer an English city. Instead, British-born people are a minority in London. Over 60% of Londoners come from Africa, India, Pakistan, Asia, the Middle East, and Southeast Europe.

Some years ago I opined that London was not really an English city any more



Since then, virtually all my friends from abroad have confirmed my observation



So there must be some truth in it...



I note also that London was the UK city that voted most strongly to remain in the EU — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) May 29, 2019

He further outraged people by suggesting that British culture was superior to some of the later imports:

I think it's legitimate to prefer one culture to another. For example, I prefer cultures that do not tolerate female genital mutilation. Will this will be [sic] considered racist by all those who hover, eagerly hoping that someone will offend them — on someone else's behalf, naturally.

Cleese has once again stepped on leftist toes, this time by pointing out that transgenderism is a con. It started in September, when he signed a letter supporting J.K. Rowling, who has become persona non grata for expressing concern that men who think they're women are marginalizing actual women:

Dear Twits, I have added my name to the signatories of the letter in solidarity with JKRowling



Proud to be in the distinguished company of Ian McEwan, Andrew Davies, Frances Welch, Lionel Shriver, Ben Miller, Tom Stoppard, Frances Barber, Griff Rhys-Jones and Matthew d'Ancona — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) September 30, 2020

When the so-called transgender crowd attacked him, Cleese couldn't stop himself from pointing out how utterly fake and ridiculous imaginary transgenderism is:

Deep down, I want to be a Cambodian police woman



Is that allowed, or am I being unrealistic ? https://t.co/oGPwEWJM9a — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) November 22, 2020

That depends who I identify with today... https://t.co/TXKLbPlPyR — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) November 22, 2020

I'm afraid I'm not that interested in trans folks



I just hope they're happy and that people treat them kindly



Right now I'm more focussed on threats to democracy in America, the rampant corruption in the UK, the appalling British Press, the revelations about police brutality... https://t.co/y6l33FBQNL — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) November 22, 2020

Yes, my understanding is superficial



One thing: When a woman who was once a man is competing against women who have always been women, I think she has an advantage, because she inherited a man's body, which is usually bigger and stronger than a woman's



Does that prove phobia? https://t.co/8x2H9zvstd — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) November 22, 2020

What's surprising is that anyone is surprised — but young leftists are cultural ignoramuses. They may not know that John Cleese made clear his ideas about so-called transgenderism in 1979's Monty Python's Life of Brian:

John Cleese's mindless, Trump-hating leftism is a black mark against him. Perhaps one day he'll realize that the things he dislikes — the replacement of the British population, the loss of British culture, political and police corruption, speech repression, and the elevation of mentally ill people to a position of outsized power in society — are leftist byproducts. He's got the right ideas, but he's allied himself with the wrong people.

Image: John Cleese in 2014 by Bruce. CC BY 2.0.