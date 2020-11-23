Fools rush in: From Obama's Nobel to Cuomo's Emmy

Back in 2009, the "Nobelistas" decided to go full "anti–George W. Bush" and awarded the Peace Prize to Barack Obama. It was so foolish that Nobel secretary Geir Lundestad admitted in 2015 that President Obama failed to achieve what the committee hoped that he would. Apparently, the Nobelistas anticipated that Obama's words and speeches would create a reign of peace all over the world. Peace didn't happen, so disappointment followed.

A few days ago, we learned that the Emmys decided to go full "anti-Trump" and give Governor Cuomo a special award for his handling of the virus in New York.

As with Obama's Nobel Peace Prize, no one can understand this one, either. Yesterday, a couple of sons decided to tell us what they think of this award:

The Arbeeny brothers' father passed away while undergoing rehab in a New York nursing home. Daniel Arbeeny said their family tragically lost a total of five relatives that same week — four dying from COVID-19; three from nursing home exposure. "My father was a vivacious 88-year-old man who was still working at 88," he said. "Very sharp." Peter Arbeeny said Cuomo doesn't deserve to be praised for his response to the pandemic now that he and his brother are "COVID orphans." "He deserves an Academy Award for directing and creating a horror show in nursing homes," he said. "His March 25 directive to put positive COVID patients back into nursing homes was done without any science, and thousands of people died. And me and my brother stand before the American people as COVID orphans." "The governor needs to own his mistakes," he went on. "He needs to apologize for his mistakes and we need closure and an investigation into this order to protect the most vulnerable." When the brothers were able to take their father out of the nursing home, Daniel Arbeeny said they witnessed first-hand how "bad" conditions were at the peak of the virus due to lack of support.

Yes, let's show the world how much we hate President Trump by recognizing a man who does not deserve any award at all.

PS: You can listen to my show (Canto Talk) and follow me on Twitter.

Image: Diana Robinson.