Biden's administration would be filled with Wall Street heavy hitters

The Democrats used to sell themselves as the party of the little guy, the blue-collar, working-class American who needed the government's help against the oppressive bullying of the white-shoed bankers strutting down Wall Street. Although Obama was in the White House in September 2011 when the "Occupy Wall Street" protests began against America's 1%, Democrats quickly embraced the movement. It's beyond ironic, therefore, that Biden's premature transition team is filled with Wall Street figures.

Who can forget the magic of 2011, when angry baristas and soy boys, clutching their iPhones, iPads, and laptops and huddled in tents in America's financial districts, complained bitterly about the evils of capitalism? And it seems like only yesterday that Democrats were whining about the capitalists Trump asked to help serve in his government after the Republican political class chose the swamp over the American people.

It turns out that Wall Street doesn't really want a president who believes in the free-market system. The people on Wall Street prefer a president who believes in crony capitalism — that is, a partnership between the government and big business that sees the two scratching each other's backs at the expense of the American people. It's so much easier when the government throws taxpayers and their money your way instead of having to earn that money.

That's why Wall Street flooded Democrats with money in the 2020 election cycle. Those investments in the Democrats, especially in Biden, are paying off. Biden, the multi-millionaire and China puppet who keeps pretending to be the ordinary guy from Scranton, has filled his transition team with Wall Street's heavy hitters:

Commerce Department: The review team is led by Geovette Washington of the University of Pittsburgh, who previously served as general counsel and senior policy adviser at the Office of Management and Budget. Other members include Anna Gomez , a partner at the law firm Wiley Rein; Arun Venkataraman , who works in government relations at Visa (and was director of policy at the Commerce Department under Mr. Obama); and Ellen Hughes-Cromwick of the think tank Third Way, who served as chief economist at Mr. Obama's Commerce Department and held a similar role at Ford.

Treasury Department: The team is led by Don Graves , who heads corporate responsibility at KeyBank and previously worked as director of domestic and economic policy for Mr. Biden. Others include Nicole Isaac of LinkedIn and Marisa Lago , who works at the New York City Department of City Planning and previously oversaw global compliance at Citigroup.

Gary Gensler , a top Wall Street regulator in the Obama administration who is now a professor at the MIT Sloan School of Management. The team also includes Dennis Kelleher of Better Markets, long a proponent of Federal Reserve, Banking and Securities Regulators: The team is led by, a top Wall Street regulator in the Obama administration who is now a professor at the MIT Sloan School of Management. The team also includesof Better Markets, long a proponent of tougher rules for banks

Council of Economic Advisers: The team is led by Martha Gimbel, the senior manager of economic research at Schmidt Futures, the philanthropic initiative founded by Eric and Wendy Schmidt.

While the Antifa crowd may take offense, most Democrats seem fine with Wall Street having bought and paid for the new administration.

From the conservative perspective, it's not clear whether these woke business types would inflict too much damage on America. What should frighten every American, though, is the rest of the names on Biden's transition list if Trump cannot prevail against massive election fraud:

[T]he list is packed with academics and Obama-era staffers — Georgetown University, the Urban Institute and the Brookings Institution are among the top employers of review team members. Nearly 50 people are described as self-employed.

That's a combination of people that promises economic stagnation, attacks on fossil fuel (with the accompanying economic destruction), open borders, hostility to Israel, embracing China (and abandoning Taiwan), increasing racial divisions in America, and all the fun stuff we thought had finally gone away when Obama left the White House.

As Bette Davis's Margo Channing said in All about Eve, "fasten your seatbelts. It's going to be a bumpy night." However, in the case of America, the Biden night will be a long, dark nightmare — and that's if he doesn't have a majority-Democrat Senate. If Biden gets the Oval Office and the Senate...

Image: Wall Street sign at Broadway by Benit Prieur. CC BY-SA 3.0.