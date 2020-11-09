AMLO is right about 2020

President Trump got an important moral assist from President Andres Lopez-Obrador of Mexico. This is the story:

“With regard to the U.S. election, we are going to wait until all the legal matters have been resolved,” Lopez Obrador said at a news conference. “I can’t congratulate one candidate or the other. I want to wait until the electoral process is over.”

I like this move and it may be a teachable moment for all concerned.

In the interest of full disclosure, I supported Felipe Calderon for president. Obviously, I couldn't vote in Mexico but did write a few things on his behalf back then. He seemed like a much better choice than the leftist Lopez-Obrador.

In 2006, Lopez-Obrador was defeated by Felipe Calderon in a super controversial election. The final result was that Calderon won by fewer than 244,000 votes, a margin of 0.6 percent. The Mexican Supreme Court eventually heard both sides and the results were certified. Lopez-Obrador was not happy with the ruling, but at least Calderon's results were legitimate under Mexican law.

Up here, we are claiming victory before the courts have heard the issues.

It may be that President Trump's team can not make up the numbers in the recounts or prove their case before the judges. Nevertheless, President Lopez-Obrador is correct in telling everyone to slow down.

P.S. You can listen to my show (Canto Talk) and follow me on Twitter.

Image: Mexicanos Sin Fronteras