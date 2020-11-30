Advice from a crook on disputing a crooked election: Blagojevich speaks

Former Illinois governor and federal inmate Rod Blagojevich, whose sentence was commuted by President Trump early this year, knows firsthand the ways of corrupt big-city Democrats, as well as the ways of federal judges, prosecutors, and juries. And he has some advice for President Trump and his legal teams that he expressed in an interview on Newsmax TV. Robert Jonathan of BizPacReview noticed and preserved video of his conversation with Leo Terrell, one of the most emphatic (and surprising) supporters of President Trump.

Most interesting to me is his P.R. strategy, urging President Trump not to try to use public pressure to influence courts. Rather, Blago thinks the evidence will be there — it can't be covered up. Trump must reach the Supreme Court to get justice, because lower courts may be appointees that won't give him justice. Robert Jonathan transcribes:

It would be wrong I think for them to be fighting this case exclusively in the court of public opinion. And you have to be very sensitive to the courts and respectful to the court process[.] ... If they show their cards too soon, the corporate media that's in a conspiracy to destroy President. Trump and destroy his presidency. They're trying to ratify what is in my belief, a corrupt election. They're going to be all over the place trying to take away the arguments that Trump's people have[.] ... So it would be imprudent, I think, for the Trump legal team to do too much of this publicly.

The problem with this is that battles may have to be fought over state legislatures regarding the certification of electors. But President Trump has conspicuously not been agitating against the courts, so maybe Blago has spoken privately with him and convinced him.

"President Trump has a constitutional duty to make sure there is election integrity in our voting systems. And the evidence is overwhelming. I should say, the allegations of the wrongdoing is overwhelming," Blago declared. "In places like Pennsylvania, in Michigan, in the big cities where Democrats control everything. Having been a Democratic governor and congressman from Chicago, I know how they operate. The evidence will be there. They're going to find it, because of the statistical anomalies in the case as well as the unlikelihood, the improbability, that you can be ahead by 800,000 votes in Pennsylvania, or a little less than that, with 63 percent of the vote in, and then somehow you lose? Those things are all valid allegations that are being put out there…. "There will be hurdles the Trump campaign will have to overcome. He's inevitably, and not expectedly, gonna lose at the local levels in those states where Democrats control everything, when you have Obama-appointed judges. The path for President Trump is that he has to navigate through those thickets and get his case before the United States Supreme Court. That's where he will prevail on the constitutional issues, equal protection, and due process."

Here is the 6-minute, 20-seconds video:

Photo credit: YouTube screen grab.