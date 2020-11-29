« Biden is bringing the warmongers back to the White House | Joe Biden's lapdog press is doing stupid pet tricks »
November 29, 2020

A leftist thought experiment about Mohsen Fakhrizadeh’s death goes awry

By Andrea Widburg

On Friday, Iran announced that Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, the leader of Iran’s military nuclear program, had died amidst the thunder of explosives and a hail of bullets. Iran blamed Israel, while Israel refused to comment. American leftists mourned his passing and a leftist Jew made the foolish decision to tweet out a thought experiment: What if Iran had assassinated an Israeli nuclear physicist? It did not go well for him.

Iran holds a special place in leftist hearts. Barack Obama devoutly believed that his charming smile, coupled with pallets of cash and a blind eye to Iran’s nuclear ambitions, would placate the jihadist and apocalyptic dreams of Iran’s mullahs and create peace in the Middle East. And if the plan ended up killing a few hundred or a few hundred thousand (or million) Israelis along the way, that was a small price to pay for a second Obama Nobel Peace Pri. . . . That is, for peace in the Middle East.

Israel was less enamored of the plan. Perhaps this is because Iran, since 1979, has been loud and proud in its calls for Israel to be immolated in an Iran-created nuclear Holocaust. As the Jews learned from the Holocaust, when a nation says it intends to exterminate Jews, you take that nation’s threats seriously. And of course, there’s the little matter of Hamas, which is dedicated to killing Israelis, and which is an Iranian-funded organization.

On Friday, the Iranians announced that Israelis had assassinated Mohsen Fakhrizadeh. It wasn’t unreasonable to blame the Israelis. After all, not only was Fakhrizadeh a brigadier general in Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, a designated terrorist organization, he was also a physicist who headed the Iranian military’s nuclear program. Israel is believed to be behind the assassinations of several of Iran’s nuclear scientists.

Obama’s former team members were devastated, especially John Brennan, the former communist whom many believe is a secret Muslim:

Ben Rhodes was shattered too:

Another person offended by the death of a general in a terrorist organization was Alex Cane, a Jewish leftist who hangs around with the anti-Semites at Mondoweiss. Kane thought he had a clever idea:

Kane quickly learned that there is no moral parity between Iran and Israel:

And then there’s this:

When Iran takes a hit, it’s always interesting to see the leftists all start crawling out from the same rocks.

Image: Mohsen Fakhrizadeh by Tasnim News Agency. Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

