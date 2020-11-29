A leftist thought experiment about Mohsen Fakhrizadeh’s death goes awry

On Friday, Iran announced that Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, the leader of Iran’s military nuclear program, had died amidst the thunder of explosives and a hail of bullets. Iran blamed Israel, while Israel refused to comment. American leftists mourned his passing and a leftist Jew made the foolish decision to tweet out a thought experiment: What if Iran had assassinated an Israeli nuclear physicist? It did not go well for him.

Iran holds a special place in leftist hearts. Barack Obama devoutly believed that his charming smile, coupled with pallets of cash and a blind eye to Iran’s nuclear ambitions, would placate the jihadist and apocalyptic dreams of Iran’s mullahs and create peace in the Middle East. And if the plan ended up killing a few hundred or a few hundred thousand (or million) Israelis along the way, that was a small price to pay for a second Obama Nobel Peace Pri. . . . That is, for peace in the Middle East.

Israel was less enamored of the plan. Perhaps this is because Iran, since 1979, has been loud and proud in its calls for Israel to be immolated in an Iran-created nuclear Holocaust. As the Jews learned from the Holocaust, when a nation says it intends to exterminate Jews, you take that nation’s threats seriously. And of course, there’s the little matter of Hamas, which is dedicated to killing Israelis, and which is an Iranian-funded organization.

On Friday, the Iranians announced that Israelis had assassinated Mohsen Fakhrizadeh. It wasn’t unreasonable to blame the Israelis. After all, not only was Fakhrizadeh a brigadier general in Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, a designated terrorist organization, he was also a physicist who headed the Iranian military’s nuclear program. Israel is believed to be behind the assassinations of several of Iran’s nuclear scientists.

Obama’s former team members were devastated, especially John Brennan, the former communist whom many believe is a secret Muslim:

I do not know whether a foreign government authorized or carried out the the murder of Fakhrizadeh. Such an act of state-sponsored terrorism would be a flagrant violation of international law & encourage more governments to carry out lethal attacks against foreign officials. — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) November 27, 2020

These assassinations are far different than strikes against terrorist leaders & operatives of groups like al-Qaida & Islamic State, which are not sovereign states. As illegitimate combatants under international law, they can be targeted in order to stop deadly terrorist attacks. — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) November 27, 2020

Ben Rhodes was shattered too:

This is an outrageous action aimed at undermining diplomacy between an incoming US administration and Iran. It’s time for this ceaseless escalation to stop. https://t.co/ix6LpeVpcQ — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) November 27, 2020

Another person offended by the death of a general in a terrorist organization was Alex Cane, a Jewish leftist who hangs around with the anti-Semites at Mondoweiss. Kane thought he had a clever idea:

Imagine what would happen if Iran assassinated an Israeli nuclear scientist. — Alex Kane (@alexbkane) November 27, 2020

Kane quickly learned that there is no moral parity between Iran and Israel:

They've already blown up the Israeli embassy in Buenos Aires back in 1992, killing 4 diplomats, 25 civilians and wounding 242. Two years later, they blew up the AMIA (Jewish community) building, killing 85, wounding hundreds. Imagine what would... oh, never mind — Yigal Palmor (@YigalPalmor) November 28, 2020

Probably pretty similar to when this happened.https://t.co/nwbi9XZOOD — Sasha Fennec (@fennec_sasha) November 28, 2020

Imagine if Israel's highest leadership outright repeatedly vowed to "wipe Iran off the map" — Solomon Charb ✡️🕎✡️ ᵇˡᵐ שלמן (@scharb) November 29, 2020

Imagine what would happen if Iran attached a sticky bomb to the car of an Israeli diplomat's wife while she went to pick up her kids. Wait a minute... — Charlotte Honigman/C.G. Griffin (@honigmaydl) November 29, 2020

Imagine what would happen if Iran blew up the Israeli Embassy in Buenos Aires and killed 30 people. — wik (@WIKHNSMD) November 28, 2020

Imagine if Israeli were chanting death to Iran for 40 years at every Friday night for their Passover?? — ‏﮼مهران (@WeCarpeDiem) November 28, 2020

Not much of a stretch to imagine that from all the other assassinations and mass murders they've done. https://t.co/t6cUN6Fvrb — Howard Wall 🔕 (@HJWallEcon) November 29, 2020

And then there’s this:

Great catch. It's like they're both reading from the same script. — Claudia (@JewsMatterToMe) November 29, 2020

When Iran takes a hit, it’s always interesting to see the leftists all start crawling out from the same rocks.

Image: Mohsen Fakhrizadeh by Tasnim News Agency. Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.