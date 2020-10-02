Wallace lost control in the first segment

Like many of you, I watched the debate in the living room with my spouse. After the first 10 minutes, I said to my wife in Spanish: "This is going to be circus".

Go back and watch the beginning and you will what I mean, as confirmed by Ari Fletcher:

I rewatched the start of the debate. The 1st Q went to Trump who gave an uninterrupted 2-min response. Then Biden gave an uninterrupted 2-min response. Then it went back to Trump, whose answer was interrupted 3 times by Biden. If you didn't like it, blame Biden for starting it.

Then everything went to heck.

Chris Wallace asked Biden about packing the court. He gave an absolutely ridiculous answer about letting the people decide.

Why didn't Wallace add: "Mr. Vice President, are you saying that the 2020 election is a referendum on packing the court?"

Wallace took the "no answer" and moved on to the next segment. Wallace left one of the biggest issues hanging without a resolution.

At that point, President Trump had every reason to believe that the moderator was not on the level.

Image: Fox News