This Halloween, be afraid...be very afraid

It's that time of year again when little people in strange outfits show up at your door and try to scare you into giving them things. But enough about election season; it's also Halloween.

Speaking of Halloween, if 2020 hasn't been scary enough for you already, keep reading.

Progressives/Democrats believe that appropriating other cultures' or ethnic groups' manner of dress or appearance is a great evil, not a compliment as many would think. They demand that non-Mexicans refuse to don a sombrero, for example. However, they do believe that it is somehow okay to appropriate the opposite sex — and that a man can become a woman by the simple act of saying he is one, and vice-versa.

Let's take a look at some other progressive beliefs, particularly those informing the policy stances of Democratic candidate for president, Joe Biden, and his running mate, Kamala Harris — beliefs they generally share with the Democrat party as a whole. Biden says he wants to greatly increase the capital gains tax. He wants to increase income taxes by $4 trillion over ten years. He is in favor of the Green New Deal, which would limit or eliminate the extraction and use of all fossil fuels ASAP, call for the upgrading and weatherizing of at least 6 million structures over four years, and possibly put cows in danger of extinction if an elixir can't be found to render them gasless. He would recommit the U.S. to the Paris Climate Agreement and "invest" $1.7 trillion over ten years for "climate and environmental justice."

He's in favor of making the District of Columbia the 51st state but opposes voter ID laws. He supports redistricting based on a Census count that includes illegal aliens...to whom he wishes to provide taxpayer-funded health care. He would grant citizenship to the more than 11 million illegal aliens currently residing in the U.S. while halting construction of the border wall. He would rescind travel bans from terror-prone nations.

He will pressure states to repeal zoning regulations with the goal of limiting single-family housing. He wants "public option" health plans run by the federal government. He would make public colleges and universities tuition-free for all students whose annual family household incomes are below $125,000.

He would restore federal funding to Planned Parenthood and treat abortion as a constitutional right. (Even late-term and after-birth abortions?)

He would decrease funding for police departments while restricting citizens' ability to purchase firearms. (What could go wrong?)

He would rejoin the Iran deal — and commit the U.S. to the U.N.'s Sustainable Development Goals.

He will reduce overall defense spending, while allowing transgender troops in the armed forces. And he wants climate change to be at the core of all Department of Defense policies and plans. That is like saying...I don't know what that is like saying. It's too preposterous to contemplate.

Moreover, he is in favor of ending the filibuster, dispensing with the Electoral College, and packing the Supreme Court.

And he is open to endless lockdowns and mask mandates, even though their effectiveness has proven to be very limited at best, while the damage they have caused is now irrefutable.

As if that's not enough, Biden's supporters, those lovers of democracy, have threatened to trash the country if their guy doesn't win.

If he does win, his administration's actions will haunt the republic until its end days, which will subsequently come much sooner than they otherwise might have.

On this All Hallows' Eve, 2020, that is the scariest thing of all.

Graphic credit: Etsy.