The New Dark Age beckons

1984 has arrived, albeit a few decades later than Orwell suspected. Honesty is no longer a cardinal virtue, truth is shunned and covered up…not sought out and celebrated. Our history is, too.

Democrats like Nancy Pelosi, Diane Feinstein, “the Squad,” Adam Schiff, Kamala Harris, Joe Biden -- and their aiders and abettors in the mainstream media -- refuse to acknowledge obvious truths, while demanding that the rest of us proclaim obvious falsehoods to be obvious truths. It is jarring, insane.

Democrats tried to impeach President Trump over a “quid pro quo” they claim he issued via a phone call to then-newly installed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, a claim Zelenskiy himself flatly denied, yet Dems insisted there was no basis whatsoever for Trump’s claim that Biden bribed Ukrainian officials to fire the prosecutor investigating his son’s company…even though Biden is on tape bragging about doing just that. The media is quick to bring up any dirt it thinks it has on Trump’s children and family, often from “anonymous sources.” Yet, when credible evidence turns up that would reflect badly (to say the least) on Hunter Biden and his dad Joe, the media refuse to even broach the subject with the Democratic candidate for President of the United States. There are countless more examples of the media blatantly slandering and libeling the president while shamelessly shielding and protecting Biden from any accusations or accountability for his past actions. (When Biden comes out of his basement, the media effectively wrap him lovingly in a portable yet permanent “safe space,” as if he were a college freshman, not a near-octogenarian who has been part of The Swamp for 47 consecutive years.)

To leftists, truth is relative at best. Yet, if recognized by others, it can often prevent them from attaining their goals. Therefore, it must be obfuscated or obliterated. In the early stages of “the pandemic,” experts such as Dr. Fauci were adamantly telling people that there was no need to wear a face mask for protection. Now, some say they believe wearing a mask is a better defense against the coronavirus than a vaccine would provide. They claim the only reason they told citizens there was no need to wear a mask early on was to prevent doctors and critical care staff from being deprived of them. So, essentially they’re saying: “We were just lying when we told you it wasn’t necessary to wear a mask. And, since we were only lying then, you can trust us now when we say you must wear them!”

Progressives/Statists/Leftists/Socialists/Democrats… they are basically all one and the same now. And, to them, mask mandates are simply a necessary form of obedience training.

We are living in a time of hoaxes. First there was the man-caused global warming we’re all going to die in less than 12 years hoax. Then came the Russian-collusion hoax. And now we are in the iron grip of the COVID-19 is the deadliest pandemic ever and the only way to deal with it is to lock you all down and make you wear masks hoax. (Unless you are protesting racism or celebrating an NBA championship.)

The left in this country now acts very much like the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), demanding 100% fealty and lashing out at the slightest instance of criticism or insufficient worship.

Democrats are furious at Dianne Feinstein for hugging Lindsey Graham and thanking him for a job well done after Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation hearings

YouTube screengrab

The CCP recently used one of its mouthpieces, China Central Television (CCTV), to essentially threaten anyone anywhere who dares to criticize it, though it was really targeted at people and entities in the United States. This is sinister and disgusting and should anger every American. True rebels and anyone in an actual “resistance” movement would naturally detest this aggressive bullying. This is the kind of tyrannical mindset that our founders pledged their lives, fortunes and sacred honor to overcome. We must do no less. It is that serious. At the very least, in a moral world, we would all be flipping the literal and figurative finger to the CCP and its sycophants here in the U.S., posting our addresses and contact information publicly and telling them to “come and get us.”

If Donald Trump does not win the upcoming election, options for maintaining our liberty will be few. Secession and civil war are two of the ugliest of them. (Sadly, in a sense, we have devolved and are back where we were 160 years ago, with fewer ties that bind us.)

There is an even worse option. As Churchill once cautioned, we could “Sink into the abyss of a new Dark Age made more sinister, and perhaps more protracted, by the lights of perverted science.” (“Experts,” Big Tech, artificial intelligence?)

It is time to stand up and be counted. It is time to act like the future of our republic depends on what we do now.

Because it does.