It's starting to look ugly for Democrats

It's crunch time for the challenging Democrats. We're coming down to blastoff-like countdown numbers 'til November 3. The real leaders of the Dem Party — not those shock troops carrying placards in the streets, but the real mavens of policy, who call the shots from behind their desks — are starting to sweat. They have smarts. How long before their candidate goes completely off the wall and is no longer able to be protected by the accommodating media? Biden has already twice repeatedly claimed to nationwide audiences that he's running for a Senate seat. His behavior to both fans and interviewers has increasingly shown his mean side. He's ready to implode under the pressure. In addition, Trump's almost miraculous recovery from the coronavirus and the massive crowds cheering him on at his open-air rallies indicate another 2016-like disaster for the left. Leftists know it. And this frightens them.

Throw in the exposure of Hunter's exploits that have his dad's fingerprints all over the scandals that are slowly leaking out and raising the awareness to those who have yet to cast their ballots. The laughably rigged "polls" reminiscent of those in 2016 are fading in relevance. It's clear to the left's top brass that the Donald Trump of today is nothing like what he was when he faced off against Hillary. He was then a big question mark in the mind of every citizen. He had no political history at all. He ran solely on promises, which politicians rarely keep once they attain office. Trump kept his — every one. People noticed. Not only did blue-collar Democrat workers retain their jobs, but employment opportunities increased. America became not onlyenergy independent, but the major producer and exporter of such power sources. Trump lowered taxes, made peace in the Middle East, rebargained trade agreements in our favor, sent shivers down the spines of dictators, hung Putin out to dry, and is pulling out of our age-old wars. All this and much more in less than four years with the Democrat jackals at his throat 24/7. Throw in the ludicrous spectacle of his impeachment by the House, which began a few days before his swearing in — which, unfortunately for the left, raised his stature as a winner.

The unruly and unprofessional recent handling of the NBC Miami "town hall" by Savannah Guthrie, that went off the wall, did not sit well with the crucial voters on the fringe. Amy Barrett's hearings unveiled the bias of the left toward her Christian beliefs. Christian voters, especially those millions who sat out 2012 because of Trump's brashness, noticed, nodded, and have been inspired to vote.

The foundation of Biden's campaign is cracking. Something drastic has to be done, now at the finish line, to panic the voters, to short-circuit the voting process, to divert voters' attention, to basically destroy the election and eventually declare the outcome null and void. How to do this and what to expect in the days ahead? Nothing's off the table for the radical left.

Look for those vandalous thugs in the armies of the BLM and Antifa, who, in recent years, were in Spring Training, to be called out in the next two weeks to strike fear into the hearts of America. If polling places were to be vandalized and destroyed prior to November 3, could there not be a demand by the Schumers and Pelosis to call the election null and void due to "the denial of voting opportunities"? If vehicles toting completed ballots were hijacked, what then of a reliable count? Do you recall the two Black Panthers in Philadelphia during the 2008 voting process who physically and verbally intimidated voters in front of a polling station to vote in support of Barack Obama? They were exonerated by Obama's wing man, Eric Holder. It worked then for the Democrats, and look for more like that to occur by November 3.

The Democrats cannot afford to lose this election. If they do, they have no one else to blame but their leaders. The effrontery to all of us to put an obviously ailing and incoherent Joe Biden for the top spot and for the V.P., Kamala Harris, who couldn't even carry her own state in the primaries, indicates their lack of judgment. They are at wit's end and will risk the destruction of the nation to regain power. They are capable of anything. And that's scary. Watch out!

Image: Kelly Kline via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.