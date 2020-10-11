The Great Barrington Declaration says to end the lockdown

Over 18,000 (and growing) medical public health scientists and medical practitioners have signed the Great Barrington Declaration, pleads with the various governments around the world to end the lockdowns and open the economy. As of right now, over 166,000 members of the general public have also signed the petition.

Here are some key points:

Current lockdown policies are producing devastating effects on short and long-term public health. ... Keeping these measures in place until a vaccine is available will cause irreparable damage, with the underprivileged disproportionately harmed. ... Fortunately, our understanding of the virus is growing. We know that vulnerability to death from COVID-19 is more than a thousand-fold higher in the old and infirm than the young. Indeed, for children, COVID-19 is less dangerous than many other harms, including influenza. ... Those who are not vulnerable should immediately be allowed to resume life as normal ... Schools and universities should be open for in-person teaching. Extracurricular activities, such as sports, should be resumed. Young low-risk adults should work normally, rather than from home. Restaurants and other businesses should open.

Follow the science? Everyone knows why the democrat states continue the lockdown, long past the curve being flattened back in April, which was the original goal.

Two words describe the left. Chaos and then control. Karl Marx said in his Communist Manifesto that if the Bourgeoisie (factory owners and merchants) do not give the proletariat (the workers) what they want, then the Marxists will burn down the factories. Twentieth -century communists went way past that violence. They mass-murdered millions who stood in their way, as we saw in the Soviet Union, China, and Southeast Asia, just a few short decades ago. Today, the same "practical philosophy" is at work. Riots, looting, and burning. That's the chaos.

Then, in order to placate the violent fanatics, sane people make concessions to them. "Tell us what you want! Just stop the violence!" Then they follow up with calm yet suffocating control. This communist method of chaos and then control has been followed around the globe, with disastrous results. Nonetheless, it is easy to imagine many "conservative" politicians here in this country caving in to them. Remember Romney kneeling with the BLMM (Black Lives Matter Marxists)? Disgusting.

The economic lockdown was a gift for the chaos-to-control radicals. They must have fainted with delight as the governments surrendered to the insanity they generate. Govs. Newsom and Whitmer are two examples. They are creating chaos until after the election; then miraculously the lockdowns will be eased, if not ended.

Finally, however, sane people have truly awakened. They are the truly "woke." The medical professionals see the damage done to the people around the globe. They too have come to their senses. The general public across this country have also awakened, with Trump taking the lead. In a weird way, without getting into deep theology, it was a "blessing" that he got a little of the virus. Now he can empathize with the general public and lead us out of the lunacy. He says we should not allow the virus to control (key word) our lives. Let's get up and get out of our dark, curtained houses and move on with life. He is looking more and more heroic, which explains why it is easy to predict that he will win by 55% and get at least 20% of the black vote (regardless of what lying polls say). Watch!

The signers of the Great Barrington Declaration, both health care professionals and the general public, have seen the light, at long last. Many of us saw what was happening back in April. Now others have caught on, thank God.

