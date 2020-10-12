The COVID Zone

The Covid Lockdown is a practice run for the big one — the Carbon Lockdown.

If climate alarmists win the elections, our freedoms and prosperity will evaporate like CO2 from a warm beer. The fact that their green energy program is madness will be irrelevant to the new WCO (World Carbon Organization).



By Steve Hunter. Reproduction permitted as long as no unapproved alterations are made.

To meet U.N. Paris targets, there will be no more gas cars, diesel trucks, reliable electricity, beef burgers, or Christmas ham, but bio-fueled battleships, hydrogen-fueled planes, and sail-powered bulk carriers will be decreed (except in the BRICS world). Diesel submarines will be scrapped, and NATO will mandate battery-powered battle tanks. Pit ponies will return to the mines, and farmers will plow with Clydesdales.

Soon they will design a mask that absorbs CO2 from your breath. Mega-cities will be "unsustainable." You will be confined to your local commune and shop in pedal-powered trikes with battery-assist. You must eat local food and use electric power only when they switch it on for your district (but never on still, frosty mornings).

Our obedience to the COVID Lockdown has given them confidence to enforce their Carbon Lockdown. They will track us with microchips and control our travel, food, water, and electricity usage via 6G.

We are entering the GREEN ZONE.