Maybe Hunter Biden's conscience is bothering him

Hunter Biden looks just awful in photos. It's written all over him that he knows he's a failure. It's his conscience plaguing him. In pics with Joe, he looks like a little boy preening for daddy's approval. Joe has no time for him, and that keeps Hunter always wagging his tail and looking up pleadingly for Daddy to pat him on the head or give him a biscuit.

Joe Biden hasn't just failed his constituents these 47 years. He failed as a father — big time. His boy is hamstrung because, it seems, he didn't get what every boy should get: the encouragement and affection of Dad. It builds self-assurance, the ability to make independent decisions confident in your own judgment, ability, and probity.

I'm no psychologist, but it seems clear that Hunter Biden has been crying out for absolution all these years. Abandoning that damning laptop was his final, desperate, hope-against-hope stab at getting the real help he needs, which is spiritual. He doesn't even consider it because the Catholicism he got from Dad isn't the brand of Catholicism that's going to do much good. It's phony, all for show, unserious, and he knows it.

If what we're hearing is even remotely true, Hunter has been seeking diversion in Chinese iterations of Epstein's Pedophile Isle. We watched the Kennedy boys do many of these same things, though without the conscience that bedevils Hunter. To allay it, he wades ever more deeply into depravity, seeking escape in dope and booze and illicit sex.

Disgusting. Revolting. Sickening. Horrifying.

Maybe somebody, somewhere on this earth has the humanity to pity the ruin of a human being that is Hunter Biden. I cannot.

Image: Center for Strategic and International Studies via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY 3.0.