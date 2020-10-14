Liberals back-dooring presidential elections by popular vote is sedition

Yesterday, I filled in "no" on my ballot regarding the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact.

Colorado is interested in simply bypassing the second and third paragraphs of Article II, Section 1 of the United States Constitution. No amendment to the Constitution is intended or discussed — no reference to Article V; just a back-door compact. Please read that again — not even an attempt at pretense for the Constitution, just an end-run around it.

What is Article II, Section 1? How the president is elected...how the president has always been elected. There has never been a time when popular vote elected the United States president — by design. Please consult Article IV, Section 4 for a guarantee (without a 90-day return window) of a republic, not a democracy. The Electoral College exists solely to mitigate mob psychosis. It is Supreme Law — Article VI — and can be changed only by means of amendment.

This option on my ballot is sedition. I would say treason, but Article III, Section 3 doesn't really allow for that without some promiscuous rationalizing of definitions. Seeing as it is the loose use of words that has brought this despicable issue to my ballot, I am disinclined to employ the same tactics. It is sedition to end-run the Constitution. It is a direct and willing violation of an oath of office — but nobody cares about those anymore.

Simply put, it will pass in Colorado because, well, Denver. This is the last election in which I will be enfranchised to vote because I do not agree with prevalent politics in dense urban centers. Quite the literal sense now: My vote doesn't matter. But that's hyperbole — my vote never mattered, but that's for different reasons. Now L.A., NYC, S.F., and Chi-town will pick the president. Minneapolis and Denver will fall in line withwhatever hashtag is trending and go bash or loot something. If you aren't a blue-checked urbanite, you will be disqualified from presidential elections.

There it is, on my ballot for God and country to see — sedition — and nobody cares.

Image: Tom Arthur via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY 2.0.