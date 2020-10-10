Keith Olbermann lets out his inner Maoist in a YouTube rant

Former sports commentator, Keith Olbermann, reinvented himself as a political commentator whose specialty was hate-filled rants against Republicans. In 2017, his bile temporarily overwhelmed him, and he withdrew from ranting. He’s back, now, and fouler than ever. His debut video saw him announce in almost-Maoist terms that, once the glorious Biden/Harris era dawns, the running dogs of the Trump presidency (my words, not his) must be “removed from our society” (his words, not mine).

Remove ACB fr society. @KeithOlberman in YouTube rant: “Trump can be and must be expunged....His enablers...the Mike Lee’s, the William Barr’s and the Sean Hannity’s and the Mike Pence’s...and the Amy Coney Barrett’s must be prosecuted and convicted and removed from our society” pic.twitter.com/jC0AgOhAMU — Brent Baker (@BrentHBaker) October 9, 2020

I forgot he has two of the letter n in his last name, so used the wrong Twitter username. Correct one: @KeithOlbermann — Brent Baker (@BrentHBaker) October 10, 2020

If you find it as painful to listen to Olbermann as I do, Real Clear Politics has helpfully provided a transcript:

Trump can be, and must be, expunged. The hate he has triggered, Pandora's boxes he has opened, they will not be so easily destroyed. So, let us brace ourselves. The task is two-fold: the terrorist Trump must be defeated, must be destroyed, must be devoured at the ballot box, and then he, and his enablers, and his supporters, and his collaborators, and the Mike Lees and the William Barrs, and Sean Hannitys, and the Mike Pences, and the Rudy Gullianis and the Kyle Rittenhouses and the Amy Coney Barretts must be prosecuted and convicted and removed from our society while we try to rebuild it and to rebuild the world Trump has destroyed by turning it over to a virus. Remember it, even as we dream for a return to reality and safety and the country for which our forefathers died, that the fight is not just to win the election, but to win it by enough to chase — at least for a moment — Trump and the maggots off the stage and then try to clean up what they left. Remember it, even though to remember it, means remembering that the fight does not end on November 3rd, but in many ways, will only begin that day.

That’s pure eliminationist rhetoric. The people named have not committed crimes. For example, they didn’t spy on a presidential candidate and, once he was elected, engage in a coup attempt against his presidency.

Instead, Olbermann wants to eliminate people who have political views with which he disagrees. The tip-off is that he included Amy Coney Barrett on his list. She is a woman who has lived an exemplary life. However, she believes that the Constitution is America’s central document and that a judge must measure the government’s laws and actions against the Constitution. She also believes that abortion is morally wrong. For that, says Olbermann, she must be “removed from our society.”

Olbermann sort of justifies his rhetoric by contending that Trump’s response to the Wuhan virus made him the equivalent of a mass murderer -- although that doesn't justify eliminating all the other people Olbermann believes must go. Moreover, logically, America has weathered the China virus storm as well as, if not better than, many European countries. (And think how much better it would have been if governors in New York, New Jersey, Michigan, and Pennsylvania hadn’t forced infected people into old age homes.) The hysteria here is purely political, which is why Olbermann can abandon facts and logic.

Like all leftist revolutionaries, Olbermann has prepared a list of those who must be eliminated. We’ve seen this before in Revolutionary France, Nazi Germany, Soviet Russia, Maoist China, Communist Vietnam, Castroite Cuba, and any other place where leftists have seized total power. They always have their lists of state enemies who must inevitably be “removed from our society” to ensure that the revolution is pure.

Importantly, there is no “whataboutism” here. Trump has gone strictly by the book in investigating those who were behind the Russia hoax. Indeed, Trump is frustrated because nothing is happening, but he’s not sending out his secret police to change that.

Admittedly, one expects neither logic nor rationality from Olbermann. His forte is spittle-flecked rage wrapped around Shakespearean invective. What makes him noteworthy is knowing that, this year, he’s not alone. It’s bad when a professional madman like Olbermann thinks in these terms. It’s terrifying when he’s got an enthusiastic chorus across America hollering “Amen.” If you needed another reason to vote for Trump, preventing a post-election, totalitarian purge should go on your list.

Image: Keith Olbermann. Twitter screengrab.