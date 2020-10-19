Can the lockdowns be ended without a fight?

In California and other blue states, 200+ days into “15-days to slow the spread” is rapidly headed toward “just obey our dictates and wait for the next five-year plan.” Governor Newsom’s recent guidelines on gatherings, such as Thanksgiving, may sound like a crazy joke, but it isn’t:

Gatherings that include more than 3 households are prohibited. This includes everyone present, including hosts and guests. Remember, the smaller the number of people, the safer.

The host should collect names of all attendees and contact information in case contact tracing is needed later.

Gatherings that occur outdoors are significantly safer than indoor gatherings. All gatherings must be held outside. Attendees may go inside to use restrooms as long as the restrooms are frequently sanitized.

I’m still astonished that people thought that after allowing governors to take away their constitutional rights, they wouldn’t have to fight to get them back. There will no doubt be future health or climate “emergencies” that begin with “15 days to slow the________.”

But maybe a fight isn’t necessary yet. It is said that a picture is worth a thousand words, and if true, the right video can be worth thousands more. People can argue all day long about the merits of lockdowns and point to areas such as Sweden or South Dakota, which never locked down with similar outcomes, but they are still met with resistance from people who have been fed a steady diet of fear porn from certain experts and the mainstream media. And any experts who disagree with the narrative are being censored by Big Tech. Sometimes people just need to be shown the truth.

A woman who posts under the Twitter handle Lilith of Assyria was visiting Stockholm and posted some short video clips of what life currently looks like in Sweden.

People can be seen walking around the streets, shopping malls and in restaurants and bars as if the China Flu never happened. Another woman, SvitLana, posted a video showing what a subway ride in Stockholm currently looks like.

It’s like looking through portal into some parallel universe where people are living totally normal lives outside of a pandemic, only it isn’t. It’s the same universe and the people are facing the same flulike virus as the rest of the world, but without having their freedom and livelihoods destroyed on purpose by their government.

It’s not enough to tell people about this paradox, they need to be shown. Want the lockdowns to end? Enough people need to ignore these dictates and make them end. For that to happen large numbers of people need to start asking: why?

These types of videos need to be played on loop in as many public places as possible. Imagine you’re in a California restaurant, wearing your mask on your way to your table (wondering if you should do the “right thing” and mask-up between bites, per Newsom) and you look up and see TV monitors endlessly playing these videos on loop with the caption: "Why can they do this in Sweden?" Peoples’ faces need to be rubbed in their lack of freedom so that they will feel like the liberty deprived, 2nd class citizens that they currently are. The same can be done at gyms, hair salons, and many other places of business. The videos should be playing on the Jumbotrons behind the cardboard spectators at sporting events (assuming any non-woke sports still exist). All of Trump’s press conference should include a large monitor playing these clips.

Every time a Newsom, Cuomo, or Fauci speaks about COVID-19, people should listen carefully to their words while simultaneously watching these video clips over and over on their smart phones.

The truth is, too many are behaving as if they are in chains while, in fact, unchained -- for now. The lockdowns will end when enough people decide it’s time for them to end. But hurry, before it becomes “15-days to turn in your guns.”

