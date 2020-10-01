Biden-Harris Overtures to Radical Left Only Help President Trump

With Election Day only weeks away, the Biden-Harris ticket is ramping up the identity politics. The way they see it, President Trump is the hate-inciting racist and the Democrats are swooping in to save the day.

This was on full display in last night’s debate. Not only did Joe Biden call President Trump a “racist,” which is unprecedented for presidential politics, but he also railed on and on about “systemic injustice” without providing examples. At the same time, Biden remained reluctant to denounce the left-wing violence lighting America’s cities on fire, struggling to even say the words “law and order.”

Biden’s running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), is even more blunt. She recently accused President Trump of "sowing hate and division in our country” (again, without providing examples), while vowing to “speak about systemic racism.” She also promised to incorporate “Black Lives Matter” (BLM) messaging into the Biden campaign.

To her credit, Harris is at least walking the race-baiter’s walk: She has supported the bailouts of Minnesota rioters and looters, essentially emboldening violent criminals to continue wreaking havoc on their communities. The California senator endorsed the Minnesota Freedom Fund (MFF), which prides itself on bailing out those violent criminals in the name of social justice. In recent months, MFF financially supported Darnika Floyd, who was charged with second-degree murder after allegedly stabbing a friend to death, and Christopher Boswell, who is facing charges of sexual assault and kidnapping. The group put up $100,000 on Floyd’s behalf and $350,000 for Boswell, funded in part by Biden staffers.

Digging an even deeper hole for herself, Harris met with Jacob Blake’s family in Wisconsin, claiming to be “proud” of Blake. Remember: This is the same Jacob Blake who had a warrant out for his arrest for violating a restraining order due to an alleged sexual assault. (Apparently, “Black Lives Matter” propaganda trumps the #MeToo movement in 2020.) It is also the same Jacob Blake who resisted arrest and reached for a knife in his car before being shot by police.

Nevertheless, race-baiters like Harris won’t let facts get in the way of identity politics. When two Los Angeles police officers were ambushed and shot in her home state, she was nowhere to be found.

On the other side, President Trump has denounced race-related violence since day one, urging Americans to protest peacefully. The Trump administration does not waffle when the radical Left is clearly the villain and law-abiding citizens are the clear victims. President Trump recently designated Antifa a terrorist organization, along with the Ku Klux Klan. In last night's debate, when asked to condemn white supremacy, President Trump responded unequivocally: "Sure, I'm willing to do that. I'm willing to do anything. I want to see peace."

The American people understand that -- which bodes well for Republicans in 2020. According to a recent poll, most likely voters described the recent violence in America’s largest cities as riots, not protests. At the same time, BLM’s approval rating continues to dip, as their intentions and tactics become clearer and clearer.

Americans aren’t stupid: When they see a small business being looted or a neighborhood going up in flames, they don’t consider it a “peaceful protest.”

Biden and Harris may play the race card, but most Americans can call a spade a spade. And so can President Trump, whose re-election chances improve each and every time his opponents enable the radical Left.

Ted Harvey serves as chairman of the Committee to Defend the President.

Image: Biden-Harris 2020