Biden is blatantly hiding the single biggest issue in his campaign

The first action of all elected tyrants is to change the rules to prevent future challenges. In America, the way to achieve this end is to pack the Supreme Court, making it a Democrat-run, unelected super-legislature with lifetime tenure. Both Biden and Harris, though, are refusing to say whether they will pack the court, claiming the issue is too important for voters to know in case that knowledge influences their votes.

Democrats have politicized for Supreme Court decades, starting with the Bork hearings, in which Biden played a prominent and disgraceful role. They consistently place on the Court judges who believe their role is to create rights out of whole cloth – that is, to legislate -- and then to retrofit the Constitution to support their legislation.

Whenever they’ve had activist majorities, Democrats have used the Supreme Court to force initiatives that Americans do not support (e.g., abortion, gay marriage, and Obamacare). Indeed, for almost 100 years, activist justices have been the primary vehicle leftists used to work fundamental changes in America. Beginning in 2016, when they assumed a Hillary presidency, radical Marxist progressives laid out their plans for an activist Court with a permanent hard-left majority.

The Trump presidency put an end to those dreams. Therefore, in 2017, as he started to add new justices, progressives came up with an idea first put forward in Franklin Roosevelt’s time: packing the Court. For those unfamiliar with the concept, “packing the Court” means changing the number of justices from nine (the fixed number since 1869) to some larger number that ensures an activist majority. With that activist majority, Democrats would have a rubber-stamp for all future initiatives, making voters irrelevant.

However, with Justice Ginsburg’s death and Amy Coney Barrett an almost-certain bet to take a seat on the Court (knock on wood), the coming majority will consist of justices who believe their limited role is to examine government actions to see whether they comport with the Constitution. If the American people are unhappy with the outcome, it’s then up to their elected representatives in Congress to change unconstitutional laws or even to amend the Constitution.

With the threat of a young-conservative majority on the Court, leftists’ demands for court-packing went into hyperdrive, this time with the Democrat mainstream joining in. Democrat activists want to end the filibuster (which forces Senators to cooperate as a deliberative body), so they can pack the Supreme Court and add Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia as states. Democrats will then have secured absolute power over America.

The Democrats’ loud, renewed court-packing demands make it the single-most-important matter in the upcoming election. If the Democrats pack the Court, they will effectively end the two-party system and our representative, constitutional democracy.

Given the issue’s importance, Biden and Kamala must let the voters know where they stand. They refuse to do so, though.

Both make the lunatic claim that the court-packing issue is too important to put before the voters because it could affect the election. Instead, the people must vote first and then wait until after the election to learn whether Democrats intend to tear up the Constitution as surely as Pelosi tore up Trump’s state of the union speech.

Joe Biden made this argument during the first presidential debate (and notice how abusive Biden got when Trump pressed him, and how Chris Wallace let him avoid answering):

Harris did much the same at her debate, and capped her bizarre refusal to answer the most pressing issue in the election by telling a lie about Lincoln:

On Thursday, Biden again refused to answer because, he said, the issue was too important to interfere with the voters’ decision-making:

"You'll know my opinion on court packing when the election is over." pic.twitter.com/uYEXZHHAp1 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 8, 2020

Here’s the answer they’re not giving: If the Democrats win in November, their first act in January will be to end the filibuster. Then, they will pack the Supreme Court, even though Americans strongly disapprove of court-packing.

After having established a one-party rule, Democrats will implement socialism in America. Our experiment in republican government will end, and the Constitution will be a nullity.

One need not agree with everything Ayn Rand wrote to know she was correct when she said,

There is no difference between communism and socialism, except in the means of achieving the same ultimate end: communism proposes to enslave men by force, socialism—by vote.

Rejecting the Democrats this November is our last chance to stop America from following Venezuela, which, in less than 30 years, went from being the wealthiest country in Latin America to one of the poorest in the world.

