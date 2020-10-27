During Trump’s 60 Minutes sit-down, Lesley Stahl humiliated herself

The CBS 60 Minutes fiasco was all of Lesley Stahl’s doing; she embarrassed herself. She thought that she had the President in her sights and she intended to belittle him. Why not? She and her network have a long history of deceitful editing with the goal of destroying people they loathe. Remember Dan Rather’s “fake but accurate” defense of his phony documents meant to derail George Bush’s re-election.

Stahl’s interview was not an interview, it was an ambush. She did not count on him pushing back; that is how dense she is. Anyone paying attention to Trump knows one thing for sure: when challenged, especially when unfairly challenged, he pushes back.

Where has Stahl been these past five years? Is she so arrogant she thought she could shame the man unlike all the others who have tried and failed? Apparently so. She may think she stands apart from other interviewers but she is just one of a tribe, her questions predictable, her dismissive tone familiar, her habit of interrupting when she did not like what she was hearing is common for her ilk as was her changing the subject when he bested her at every turn.

She was a disgrace and it was brilliant of the President to post his recording of the interview unedited. When Trump had had enough and got up to leave, she whined like a spoiled teen-ager. She was “insulted.” Isn’t that rich? She set out to insult, to sneer and disparage the President and was shocked when he wasn’t putting up with her gambit. How dare he not succumb to her so carefully planned sabotage?

Like the rest of the left, Stahl set out to blame the President for all the deaths from COVID, as if the pandemic were an American phenomenon and not a virus that has spread worldwide. When Trump correctly brought up his record of our massively successful economy up until the virus struck, she laughed at him and said, “You know that’s not true.” He had accurately cited the lowest unemployment for Blacks and Hispanics ever recorded and she laughed!

The question is, is she actually ignorant of Trump’s economic success that put the Obama/Biden economy to shame or is she following the media script that long ago agreed to lie about it? The all-of-one-mind media regularly spews identical talking points that surely must be sent out to all of them in a mass email. They dutifully regurgitate them without giving a thought to their legitimacy or truthfulness. So, it is possible that Lesley Stahl is truly ignorant of Trump’s colossal success at revitalizing the American economy once he took office.

Can she really be ignorant of the fact that Hillary Clinton and her minions at the FBI, CIA, and DOJ fabricated the Russia collusion hoax out of the deep state left’s naked lust for power? Perhaps. She apparently did not watch or read the Mueller Report that begrudgingly cleared the President of any wrongdoing. She has obviously not read any of the many fine books already published that have laid out the facts of the attempted coup. She has not bothered to watch The Plot Against the President, that proves that these thugs did indeed spy on Trump, every member of his family and his campaign. Trump was not to be allowed the presidency. He must not gain witness to the corruption that characterizes the deep state.

We are to believe that Stahl was ignorant of what everyone in DC and her network knows? Not buying it. She knows very well what was done to Trump was the most serious political scandal in US history, she just assumes the rest of us know nothing.

Stahl, at this moment in time, like the rest of the anti-Trump media, have one and only one avenue of attack against Trump and it is a bogus one: COVID. That Trump was on top of the pandemic before it actually got here was miraculous and went against the political instincts of all the Democrats and Fauci. Fauci did not recommend banning flights from China, then Europe. Fauci did not recommend that everyone wear masks. It was Trump who sent the hospital ships to New York and Los Angeles, got the field hospitals built, got the manufacture of ventilators and PPE up to speed once he learned the Obama administration had left all those supplies un-refilled after the H1N1 epidemic. But the left media hacks like Stahl ignore all that, and because they have nothing else with which to denigrate the President, they grievously lie about his response to the virus. It is all Biden has with which to attack Trump and it is pathetic. No other world leader has handled this crisis better.

In these perilous times, the leftist conglomerate that includes the Democrat party, the media and the entertainment industry is melting down. Watch CNN or MSNBC for five minutes and you will, if suggestible, think the world is about to end, especially if Trump were to win a second term. Meanwhile, Trump supporters are showing up at his rallies by the tens of thousands. They are mounting spontaneous pro-Trump rallies all over the nation – with car and boat parades for example. At the same time, Biden events, even when Obama stumps for him, are barely attended by anyone at all. Biden claims he discourages attendance because of COVID! Yeah, sure.

Biden has been, after all these years, caught using his decades in office as a means to enrich his family to an order of magnitude unimaginable to most Americans. The Biden family is shot through with corruption; Hunter’s grasping for undeserved wealth most likely has led to his debauched life-style. The emails, texts, and images that have been released reveal a family extraordinarily dysfunctional, vulnerable to blackmail to the degree of being a national security risk to us all. China owns the Bidens. If elected Joe Biden would have no choice but to do the Chicoms’ bidding. And that is where we stand a week before the election.

Are the NeverTrumpers, those who hate the man so much that they’ve lost the ability to reason, willing to sacrifice America to a communist-controlled candidate in order to defeat the President? It seems they are.

Where does Lesley Stahl fall in this panoply of the institutions that ache for Trump’s defeat? She is just one of their willing tools. She is not objective, not a journalist in any sense of the word. She’s just another left-wing media courtesan. She may not have any idea of the irreparable harm she and her colleagues do to the nation.

In the end, those of us who love this country must be eternally grateful for people like Victor Davis Hanson, Mark Levin, Rush Limbaugh, Thomas Sowell, Tucker Carlson, Laura Ingraham, Dennis Prager, Larry Elder, Walter Williams, and all the other patriots and scholars who keep us grounded in the greatness of the Constitution and the Founders’ reverence for freedom, individual liberty, equality and justice for all. Lesley Stahl and her 60 Minutes program are truly insignificant to the many millions of Americans who truly love this country and this president.