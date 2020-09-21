Why Democrat objections to appointing a new justice won't fly

The Democrats have a big problem in spinning all those pieties about "letting voters speak" before naming or confirming a new justice. Only four years ago, President Obama nominated Merrick Garland late in his second term, and virtually all the Democrat leadership took a strong stand that he receive a vote before "letting voters speak" in the election that resulted in the election of Donald Trump.

And boy, oh boy, were they ever self-righteous about it. (The way Democrats are, no matter the issue.) Joe Biden even wagged his finger at us:



YouTube screen grab.

The Republican National Committee has put together a two-minute video collection of them huffing and puffing about the duty of the Senate to take up the nomination.

Die-hard Trump-haters won't be reached by reminders of this history, but for the only segment of voters that matters — the undecideds and the persuadables — the outright BS nature of the "principles" that Democrats pretend to stand on now can work against them.

The public doesn't like politicians, and one of Trump's greatest appeals is that he is not a professional career politician and is a straight shooter. Dems need to be very careful here.

Even Justice Ginsburg went on the record: